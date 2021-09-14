However, officials released a detailed list of times and locations where people may have been exposed between Sept. 3 and 10, including the international arrivals building and main terminal ticketing level at Dulles International Airport.
People were also potentially exposed at StoneSprings Hospital Center, Inova L.J. Murphy Children’s Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital, as well as the Dulles Expo Center and Crowne Plaza Dulles Airport.
Officials urged anyone who was potentially exposed who has never received a dose of the measles vaccine to contact their primary care provider or health department to discuss further care.
Up to 5,000 Afghans a day have traveled through Dulles, the entry point to the United States for most evacuees, The Post has reported, on their way to settle in communities around the country.
Resettlement flights were paused last week after the first measles cases were diagnosed, and federal agencies are considering administering immunizations at overseas transit points as a condition of travel.
State and federal public health officials are also working to identify and notify potential exposures at Fort Pickett military base in Nottoway County as well as a Richmond-area hospital, said Laurie Forlano, deputy director of the Office of Epidemiology at the Virginia Department of Health.
“We are not aware of any community transmission at this time,” she said.
Of the cases of measles among Afghan evacuees diagnosed at Inova Children’s Hospital, one child may have exposed others before measures were taken to prevent the spread of the virus, according to Cynthia Gibson, chair of the hospital’s pediatrics department.
The Fairfax County Health Department contacted patients already discharged and hospital officials notified patients in-house, she said. She declined to say how many people were potentially exposed but noted that no cases have resulted from exposures as of Tuesday afternoon.
“The risk is very low for any community spread because of the [high] vaccination rates in Northern Virginia as well as we’ve been able to isolate those patients pretty quickly,” she said.