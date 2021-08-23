A State Department spokesman said the United States is working to get as many American citizens and Afghan nationals at risk of Taliban reprisals out of Afghanistan as quickly as possible. Between Sunday morning and Monday morning, 10,400 people were evacuated from Kabul on military flights, and another 5,900 people flew out on commercial airlines recruited by the United States for the effort, the spokesman said. They are expecting to evacuate several thousand more Afghan refugees and U.S. citizens in coming days.