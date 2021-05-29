The fourth trial resulted in a guilty verdict and a 50-year prison sentence, but an appeals court tossed out the conviction earlier this month.
According to court documents, Davis was on a work detail at a Baltimore jail serving breakfast to inmates when he reportedly splashed orange juice in an inmate’s face and stabbed him multiple times with a “knife-like weapon.”
Davis’ case has been the focus of social justice advocates in the city who fault State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby for continuing to prosecute Davis, who maintains his innocence.
Davis’ first two trials ended in mistrials. A third that led to a conviction was also overturned.