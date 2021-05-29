BALTIMORE — A Maryland man who has been whom prosecutors have unsuccessfully tried for murder four times is now facing attempted murder charges in a separate incident.

Baltimore prosecutors have brought murder charges four separate times against Keith Davis Jr., 29, for the 2015 shooting death of Kevin Jones, a security guard at Pimlico race track.

The fourth trial resulted in a guilty verdict and a 50-year prison sentence, but an appeals court tossed out the conviction earlier this month.

On Friday, news outlets reported that Jones has now been charged with attempted murder in connection with a June 2020 jailhouse fight in which another inmate was stabbed.

According to court documents, Davis was on a work detail at a Baltimore jail serving breakfast to inmates when he reportedly splashed orange juice in an inmate’s face and stabbed him multiple times with a “knife-like weapon.”

Davis’ case has been the focus of social justice advocates in the city who fault State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby for continuing to prosecute Davis, who maintains his innocence.

Davis’ first two trials ended in mistrials. A third that led to a conviction was also overturned.