ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md — A gray seal pup that was found on a Delaware beach with infections and other health problems has been released in Maryland after nine months of recovery.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the seal, named Pippi Longstocking, was released Wednesday at Assateague State Park.

The pup was one month old when it was found in February in Dewey Beach. She was dehydrated, malnourished and suffering infections on her front flipper and in her ear.

The Marine Education Research Rehabilitation Institute coordinated the seal’s recovery at the National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Center in Baltimore. Her nine months there was the longest seal case the center has had since it began in 1991.

Vets decided that Pippi needed a surgical procedure because of the ear infection. Dr. Sakthila Jeyakumar of Chesapeake Veterinary Surgical Specialists removed her ear canal and part of the ear’s bony structure. It effectively closed that ear hole and was the first to ever be performed on a gray seal.

On Wednesday, Pippi wobbled down the shore to her home, the ocean.

