The Marine Education Research Rehabilitation Institute coordinated the seal’s recovery at the National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Center in Baltimore. Her nine months there was the longest seal case the center has had since it began in 1991.
Vets decided that Pippi needed a surgical procedure because of the ear infection. Dr. Sakthila Jeyakumar of Chesapeake Veterinary Surgical Specialists removed her ear canal and part of the ear’s bony structure. It effectively closed that ear hole and was the first to ever be performed on a gray seal.
On Wednesday, Pippi wobbled down the shore to her home, the ocean.
