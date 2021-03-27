On Saturday, the high temperature here was 71 degrees. It was 11 degrees above average for March 27. It was warm, but Saturday and its temperature were not to be mistaken for summer.

It was on Friday that almost summerlike conditions seemed to prevail here, with a high of 84 degrees. Friday offered warm pleasures, and its sunny attributes earned praise.

But to a degree it may have left some of us wondering whether spring had been shunted aside with unseemly haste. After all, the equinox, formally ending winter, was not quite a week behind us.

Saturday, by contrast, demonstrated the resilience inherent in spring and suggested that this season of transition would not be so soon dismissed.

Friday had seemed notably dry, with a sun hot enough to suggest its power to scorch.

But Saturday, with a slightly greater tincture of dampness in the air, gave the suggestion of life in process, with trees coming increasingly into leaf and flowers moving increasingly toward full bloom.

With a breeze far more gentle than the buffeting winds of Friday, subtle scents of new growth seemed on Saturday to be somewhat more in evidence.

Spring blooming and flowering can scarcely be discussed in Washington without reference to the cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin. Full bloom sends an often prosaic city into flights of poetry.

Like much else, full bloom is approached in stages. An important one was apparently reached in the hours between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Just before peak bloom comes the stage called “puffy white.”

On Twitter, the National Mall division of the National Park Service announced the arrival of this penultimate stage in a haiku.

“Buds grew overnight.

This is stage five — puffy white.

A springtime delight!”

It seemed one more affirmation that summer had not yet shouldered spring aside.

Any discussion of springtime, and its age-old associations with the rhythms of agricultural life, probably requires a reference to the moon that becomes full on Sunday.

Full moons, in folklore, carry names appropriate to the month and season of their appearance.

On Sunday, we may glimpse what is called the “worm moon.”