In that building, within a suite, sits the desk of Leslie Schweitzer, the chair of Friends of the American University of Afghanistan. With U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, the nonprofit’s work has become even more urgent. After the Taliban took control of Kabul, a New York Times article described the group as posting “a picture of themselves on social media standing at the entrance of a university building with an ominous message, saying this was where America had trained infidel ‘wolves’ to corrupt the minds of Muslims.”