Words that tell of the orphaned children she was working with and didn’t get a chance to tell goodbye.
Words that question if her younger sister, who remained behind, will get the same chance as she had to attend college.
Words that express gratitude toward a D.C. organization and a Kabul-based university for changing her life before possibly saving it.
“It changed my life 180 degrees,” the young woman says of the opportunity to attend the American University of Afghanistan, which is supported by the D.C. nonprofit Friends of the American University of Afghanistan. The private, not-for-profit university opened in 2006 and has produced dozens of Fulbright scholars.
“I didn’t have such big dreams” before attending the university, the student says. “I had such little and small goals.”
Now, she says, she wants to complete her undergraduate degree in business and go on to get a master’s degree and a PhD. Before the university closed its campus in anticipation of a Taliban takeover, she would regularly read stories to children who lived on the streets, and she had put together a plan for opening an orphanage for them.
She still hopes to do that — someday.
“The day I was called by the university to go to the airport, I told my mom, ‘You know what, Mom, I’m going to complete my education,’ ” she recalls. “My mom told me: ‘I’m seeing myself in you. You have a mission and you have to continue this mission. You shouldn’t worry about us. I will be happy, no matter what, if you are safe.’ ”
The young woman is one of about 150 students whom the university has been able to get out of Afghanistan in recent weeks. But thousands of students, staff members and people connected to the U.S.-supported university remain in the country, and many of their pleas for help have funneled toward the same place — an office on Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest Washington.
In that building, within a suite, sits the desk of Leslie Schweitzer, the chair of Friends of the American University of Afghanistan. With U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, the nonprofit’s work has become even more urgent. After the Taliban took control of Kabul, a New York Times article described the group as posting “a picture of themselves on social media standing at the entrance of a university building with an ominous message, saying this was where America had trained infidel ‘wolves’ to corrupt the minds of Muslims.”
When Schweitzer thinks of the students and staff members left behind, she doesn’t just see the numbers. She sees faces.
She sees the 19-year-old student who hadn’t used a computer before coming to the university and now hopes to own her own computer business.
She sees the sophomore who grew up in a village where education for women was discouraged but is now touted as a role model there.
She sees the many students and alumni who had to destroy documents that were once a point of pride — diplomas, certificates and IDs — out of fear that they could put their families in danger.
“I have stories that will just break your heart,” Schweitzer says when we talk. “There are so many.”
Recently, she received a message from a relative of three children whose father was working for the university five years ago when the Taliban targeted it. On Aug. 24, 2016, a group of terrorists, carrying guns and explosives, raided the campus and killed 15 people. The children’s father was one of the victims.
In the message, the relative expresses concern that the children and their mother will become targets of the Taliban because of their affiliation with the university.
“They are worried that . . . they will kill them as they did their father,” reads the message, which Schweitzer shared with me on the condition that I not reveal any identities. “I will leave the country and go somewhere and I am not sure what will happen to them.”
The writer also expresses gratitude for the help the organization provided in getting surgery for one of the children to correct his eyes: “He loves sports and reading, both would not have been possible without surgery.”
Another message sent to Schweitzer came with a photo that shows a student’s family sitting on a carpet, holding signs that plead for help.
“Dear Leslie,” reads one held by a woman. “Save my family.”
“Save my future,” reads another held by a boy.
The note accompanying the photo describes a family living in fear: “There is no one to hear us or to help us now. . . . Day by day we lose hope and I try to make them strong. . . . I know [you’re] trying your best.”
The university receives funding through the U.S. government and private donations, and the nonprofit is trying to raise more money through a GoFundMe drive. The funds, Schweitzer says, will go toward getting students and staff safety settled in two or three locations, so that they can support one another through remote learning.
“We’re not going away,” Schweitzer says. “We’re not closing.”
The business student who paused to grab that bit of dirt says it took multiple attempts over several days for her to make it onto that plane. When she finally did, she had to pass people begging her to take their children.
“I saw many women. I saw many children. I saw fear,” she says. She recalls desperate looks that seemed to say, “You are going, but what about us? We are left behind.”
When she tells me that she didn’t pack enough clothes to even put together an outfit, I ask her why she felt compelled to stop and scoop up that soil. She stays quiet for a moment, her words for once not flowing easily.
“I don’t know why,” she says. “It has no value or cost. I think I was feeling that I would not have anything from Afghanistan but I can have this soil. It gives me inspiration to work hard and have a wider mission.”
That it remains in flimsy tissue is fitting. Nothing right now, the student says, feels secure or certain.
Read more from Theresa Vargas: