Until Friday, we had enjoyed five full days of often-fiery August with highs confined to the 80s.
Each of those days may have been welcome. But as one followed the next, we may have started to wonder.
With the average high of all five coming to less than 84 degrees, and with August’s vaunted humidity yet to show up, perhaps the question arose: Was this truly an outpost of the tropics?
August is far from over. Perhaps Friday and its 90 degrees foretell fierce heat yet to come.
But even at 90, with feathery clouds stretched lazily in a blue summer afternoon sky, Friday seemed pleasant enough.