For the past six years, the District’s annual Funk Parade has been a celebration of the rich history of live music and arts in Washington’s U Street neighborhood.

But this year, it’s also an urgent call to action.

After almost dying last year due to financial challenges, this year’s Funk Parade is re-energized — and timelier than ever. It comes after thousands of Washingtonians have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest a local dispute that began as a noise complaint and ultimately became a national symbol of America’s rapidly changing cities.

Last month, a landmark electronics store in Shaw, known and beloved for blasting go-go beats from its storefront, was forced to briefly silence its music after a resident of the Shay, a nearby luxury apartment complex, complained. The tunes returned after days of protests from residents and elected officials. But the controversy prompted a much larger movement — to preserve not only go-go music, considered the heartbeat of D.C., but the broader culture of the city in the face of gentrification.

So, for the first time, this year’s Funk Parade included not only its usual live music performances, but also a conference propelling forward this movement, dubbed #Don’tMuteDC. On Saturday morning, local activists and musicians gathered at the U Street Music Hall, a dimly lit basement club, to talk about next steps.

“We’d be naive to think that music is the only thing that matters,” said Jeffery Tribble Jr., executive director of the MusicianShip, a D.C. youth music education nonprofit that took charge of Funk Parade this year. “It’s also about gentrification, it’s housing, it’s culture.”

One of four panelists at Saturday’s conference, Kymone Freeman, an activist and co-founder of We Act Radio, spoke of the need to form a retention plan for longtime residents and businesses in D.C. at risk of being pushed out.

“There’s a reason why D.C. has the most rapid rate of gentrification and displacement in the country,” Freeman said. “We are in the position to create a national model. That’s how serious this is.”

He listed off priorities, such as pushing for rent control and fully funded community land trusts. He suggested calculating area median incomes for specific neighborhoods, such as the wards east of the Anacostia River, and detaching property taxes from determining school funding.

Wearing a shirt that read, “I’m not a gentrifier. I’ve been here,” D.C. activist Ronald L. Moten talked about the need to support young black business owners.

“There are so many young entrepreneurs. The problem is they can’t afford brick and mortar. If you can’t get brick and mortar, how are you going to be the next Busboys and Poets?” he said, in reference to the popular D.C. restaurants.

“I have no problem with my city changing,” Moten also said. “I have no problem with crime going away. I have no problem with new buildings. I have a problem with not being a part of it.”

Toward the end of the discussion, a woman in the audience took to the microphone. E. Gail Anderson Holness, a longtime resident of the surrounding neighborhood and a graduate of the Howard University School of Law, spoke of her frustrations with the changes she’s seen in her community.

Anderson Holness lives next door to the nearby Benjamin Banneker Academic High School and used to run and walk in the school’s park, she said.

“Now I gotta look down when I’m walking because I might step on something that’s infiltrating the community we’re living in,” she said.

Her comment touched on another recent local controversy, in which Howard University students asked neighboring residents to stop walking their dogs across their prestigious campus as if it were a public park.

“When you move into a neighborhood that already has a culture, you don’t come in to change the culture,” Anderson Holness said. “We need to change that, we need to educate, we need workshops like this. . . . We need education so that folks can understand.”

She pointed out the sweatshirt she was wearing, which displayed an image of a broken chain. She bought it from a slavery museum in Montgomery, Ala., she said.

“We need to break some chains,” Anderson Holness said. “I came from segregation. I desegregated the schools in Columbia, South Carolina. I didn’t start today. I’m in here for the long haul.”