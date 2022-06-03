After four days of 90 or nearly 90, Friday seemed a gift and a great relief

Placeholder while article actions load

Friday seemed cool enough and refreshing enough to cut short our first week of almost summer and our first almost heat-wave of almost summer. Often three successive 90-degree days a heat-wave make. We did not have the required three, but did have two, Tuesday and Wednesday, with Tuesday reaching a respectably summery 96.

With them, Monday’s 88 and Thursday’s 89 came near enough to 90 for an almost heat wave.

But Friday seemed like a long, cool drink. As of 5 p.m., Washington’s official high was 80; with the average high for the date at 81, Friday seemed one of those cherished summer days that falls short of thermal expectations.

Even the high of 80 might not say what it seemed to. It was 80 only briefly. Readings in the salubrious 70s dominated the day.

Also, amid breezes from cooler regions, we enjoyed an atmosphere so invigoratingly dry it seemed the sort of meteorological gift that shows up so lamentably seldom in a Washington summer.

