So it seemed foreordained that another would soon come along. It is summertime in Washington; the seasonal law of averages cannot be flouted forever.
Signs had pointed to Monday as the day of 90-degree attainment.
We sailed steadily into the season of high heat, as each of the previous six days was warmer than the last in an onward and upward procession.
Friday saw a high of 80 degrees. Saturday’s top reading bettered that by five degrees. On Sunday, we seemed on the threshold of true heat at 89 degrees,
So the 91 degrees reached around 4 p.m. Monday at Reagan National Airport may have seemed hotter than we had been growing used to, but it also appeared to be meteorological justice.
By the standards of many a past Washington summer, it seemed to represent only a modest foray into the realm of scorch, sizzle and swelter.
It was only two degrees above the average for the date. It was also nine below the 100 degrees recorded on June 28, 1969, in what memory suggests was a less air-conditioned age.
By reaching 91, the thermometer did its part in the oft-deplored summertime partnership of heat and humidity. Humidity seemed to rise to the occasion, and the
two combined to create a heat index of at least 99 degrees.