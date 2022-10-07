After many gloomy days, Friday was a meteorological Octoberfest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

October has its festivals, so perhaps Friday in Washington was a kind of solar fest, balmy and bountiful day of steady sunshine and vivid color that contrasted with recent days of gray overcast, and chill rain. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Aglow with early autumn’s atmospheric gifts, Friday in Washingon achieved notable brightness and uncommon warmth, and could be commended for them on its own account.

But so many judgments hinge on comparisons that mere meteorological justice may have required that Friday benefit by noting how it differed from the first five days of the month.

Those days scored high in the chilly, rainy and gloomy categories. Such days deserve their due, and may enable us to expand our environmental empathy, and sample life in places where such conditions may be the norm.

But days like Friday (and Thursday as well) remind many of us that there may be nothing like the sun.

Days such as our Friday help us recall the extent to which we are creatures of the sun. Perhaps only its absence can remind us of our reliance on it to elevate mood, provide warmth and demonstrate the full visual allure of a dry autumn day.

As passing days begin to ignite the scarlets and the golds on treetops or twigs, Friday helped show how much their flame owes to the autumn sunshine.

On Friday nature seemed to throw off the grimness, of earlier this week and celebrate.

It was a day to glimpse blue skies and white clouds through canopies of leaves on tree branches that nodded in a warm breeze..

Washington’s 81-degree high meant we had had no warmer day since Sept, 22, with its 83. Octo ber had been thermally thrifty: its first five days had highs only in the 60s and 50s.

Tuesday had proved notoriously cool. On Tuesday Washington’s official high was only 55.

According to the National Weather Service records, Tuesday was the first Oct. 4 on record that the mercury here had not climbed higher than 55.

It seemed to tell us to prepare for winter. But only two days later came Friday, and reassurance.

