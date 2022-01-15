Records show a high of 34, but that was in the early morning, and reflected the warmth of Friday. More representative was the time from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a high of 28, 16 degrees below average.
Such readings seemed to suggest that only the thermally naive would be completely surprised by a stormy, snowy Sunday.
The skies also seemed to suggest our possible future. Mostly we lacked even a glimpse of the sun; its afternoon appearances seemed wan and pallid, unable to relieve the bleakness of the day.
An inescapable north wind joined with the frigid thermometer readings to yield wind chills in the teens, enhancing our meteorological foreboding.
Yet total surrender to gloom seemed unjustified. At day’s end, a sinking sun set fire to the western horizon; a warm, pink tinge to nearby clouds hinted that not all had yet been given over to the grim authority of winter.