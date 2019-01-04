Clouds gathered, skies grew gray and suspense mounted. Last year set a record for precipitation, but so far this year, no rain had been measured in the Washington area — not officially, anyway.

On New Year’s Day, only a trace was recorded at Reagan National Airport, where the District’s official readings are made. Not even a trace on Wednesday. Or Thursday.

Perhaps those who expected more from 2019 were being impatient. But recall that last year produced prodigious amounts of precipitation. It set a record. It rained almost up to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Finally, after hours of rainless overcast, the “drought” ended. The spell was broken. Between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday, rain was measured. It came to .02 inches.