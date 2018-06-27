ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a voter registration error forced some Marylanders to cast provisional ballots in Tuesday’s primary, the outcome of a number of races remains unknown.

The error affected as many as 80,000 voters who tried to change information about their registration through the Motor Vehicle Administration. That information wasn’t transmitted to election officials.

Poll workers were to instruct the affected voters Tuesday to use provisional ballots, and election officials said they would likely not know until Friday how many such ballots were issued. Provisional ballots also won’t be counted until July 5.

The Associated Press did not call some races Tuesday night.

Among those still undecided is the four-way Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive. Also uncalled were some state legislative seats.

