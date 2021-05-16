After a sparkling week of bright sunshine, Washington started the second half of May on Sunday with variety in the form of a largely gray day. But any promise of a wet end to a dry streak seemed unfulfilled.

By early evening, Sunday seemed our eighth consecutive day in the District without measurable rainfall. This was despite skies that often appeared dark, dreary and even ominous enough to yield drenching downpours.

Drops fell at times. But as of 8 p.m., it did not appear that they amounted to enough to measure.

Measurable rain did fall at Dulles International Airport, but as if to underscore the paucity of precipitation, it was the meagerest measurable amount, one one-hundredth of an inch.

A tweet from the local National Weather Service office pointed to atmospheric obstacles faced by the day’s effort to bring us rain.

Showers were headed our way, according to a midday tweet.

But, according to the Weather Service, the air was so dry that some drops would evaporate before ever reaching the ground.