The number of patients hospitalized in Maryland with covid-19 continued to decline on Wednesday, dropping to 544. More than 3,100 people have died of covid-19 in the state.
Virginia reported 16 deaths and 520 cases, contributing to a slight uptick in the seven-day averages of those figures. The number of patients hospitalized also saw a slight uptick, going from 847 on Tuesday to 886 on Wednesday.
Virginia, Maryland and the District have gradually eased their broad shutdown and social distancing restrictions in recent weeks, cautiously allowing more businesses and houses of worship to reopen even as authorities urge residents to wear masks and take other precautions.
Officials say they are bracing for a potential rise in new infections, but are hoping to avoid the spikes that are happening in states that have reopened more quickly and with fewer social distancing requirements still in place.