The percentage of tests coming back positive has fallen from 12.2% to 8.7%.
Hospitalizations are down by 16%.
Northam’s press secretary told the Pilot that he was encouraged by the region’s progress. But he said that he wasn’t prepared to declare victory yet.
“He continues to urge Virginians to remain vigilant,” Alena Yarmosky said.
“This virus is very much still present in the region, and we need to act accordingly,” she said.
