After three days in the 80s, Friday seemed more likes spring

A kind of heat wave ended here Friday, and we enjoyed a more springlike spring day, a mid-April day in the widely popular 70s, a level that seems to prompt little objection or complaint.
At 86 degrees, Wednesday seemed to justify those fears. It was 17 above average and only three below the average high for July 1. Thursday’s 84 also seemed inclined toward heat.
But on Friday, with its high of 72, spring in both idea and reality seemed to return to Washington.
With a high only four degrees above average, we felt comfortable atmospheric caresses, basked in bright sunshine, and saw wherever we looked, the still-pale green of new life and leaves on tree and branch.