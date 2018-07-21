The rain was light, then it was heavy. It sometimes came in windblown sheets. It fell as drizzle, and as downpour. It pounded and poured and pelted. It deluged Washington and drenched its residents.

On Saturday for the second time in a week, well over two inches of rain fell in the Washington area. It blocked roads, raced down streets and accumulated in low-lying areas. A raging current flowed down Rock Creek Parkway near the Kennedy Center.

My yard’s a river, said a woman in Darnestown, in upper Montgomery County, Md. Several calls were received by rescuers in Fairfax County for people trapped in cars on flooded roads.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, even before the rain had ended, it amounted to about 3.30 inches at Reagan National Airport, where Washington’s official measurements are made. The figure was about half an inch more than Tuesday’s total of 2.79 inches.

Amateur observers measured more than 5 inches in Fairfax County.

Thunder and lightning, the hallmarks of many a sudden summer storm here, were absent on Saturday. Instead, in less dramatic fashion, rain fell for long-sodden hours through the day.

In Baltimore, Saturday’s session of the Artscape festival was shut down early.

“Every effort was made to keep the festival open for as long as possible, but the all-day rain and deteriorating conditions have closed the festival early,” organizers said.

In Washington, the Nationals baseball game with the Atlanta Braves was canceled long before it was to start.

Demonstrators, however, said they planned to continue a protest that has gone on for several successive nights across the street from the White House.

“[It] would be great to have 8–10 people minimum at the White House volunteering with extra large umbrellas tonight,” read a Twitter post on the protest.

In contrast to all experience of a midsummer day in Washington, Saturday’s temperatures remained for most of the day in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The high touched 75 at points during the day. Even that was 14 degrees below average. The low reading for the day, of 69 degrees, came in late afternoon, rather than early morning as is typical.

Many measured the rain in terms of soaked shoes, saturated shirts and postponed plans. But quantitative measures also exist. Distributed over the 68-square-mile area of the District of Columbia, Saturday’s rainfall would amount to more than 3.5 billion gallons of water.

That amounts to about 10 gallons for everyone in America.

Tuesday’s 2.79 inches of rain set a Washington record for July 17, and Saturday’s rainfall exceeded the 1911 record for July 21 of 2.56 inches.

In a demonstration of meteorological contrast and capriciousness, the week’s two days of record rain followed a period that set a record for lack of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, no more than a trace of rain fell in Washington in the first 15 days of July.

“This is the only time on record,” the Weather Service said, “that no measurable rain fell” in that period.