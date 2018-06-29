RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s attorney general said he’ll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to decide if D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo should get a new sentencing hearing.

AG Mark Herring said in a statement Friday that Malvo’s resentencing should be put on hold as he seeks the high court’s review. Herring asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to halt a recent order that granted Malvo a new penalty hearing.

Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad fatally shot 10 people in the Washington area in 2002. Muhammad was executed. Malvo got several life terms, including four in Virginia.

The 4th Circuit ruled last week that Malvo should be resentenced in Virginia under the Supreme Court’s new rules for punishing juveniles. Herring argues Malvo’s sentence already complies with those rules.

