The commission first halted utility disconnections last month.
“This extension is especially important for hourly wage earners and those who work in the service industry who have been particularly affected by social distancing efforts and stay at home orders,” Herring said in a statement.
Customers should continue to pay their bills if they can, he said. And those who have stopped paying will eventually have to resume paying their bills.
