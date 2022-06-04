Under a blazing sun, Saturday proved warm — but dry

Placeholder while article actions load

Veterans of Washington weather, along with sophisticated visitors to our area, could probably sense on Saturday that something important was missing. It was, of course, the humidity. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No drought threatens us, lawns are lush, trees are green, the flow of the Potomac River seems ample, but Saturday was dry. Dry in a way that seemed to conflict with Washington meteorological measurement and myth, and with our summertime forebodings and apprehensions.

If it is not now summer, it is close to it, but the sogginess, the steaminess, the sweaty stickiness seemed nowhere to be found.

We often gauge summer miseries less by the temperature than by the heat index. The index, a numerical measure of discomfort, blends thermometer readings with the humidity to describe the true undesirability of our circumstances.

The index gives a “feels like” figure, and in summer we may ruefully revel in how far it often exceeds the actual temperature.

But for many hours on our surprising Saturday, the heat index seemed to run in reverse. It fell short of the thermometer.

Just before 4 p.m., a blazing sun beamed with a power befitting the date, only 17 days from the solstice. At that moment, the actual temperature was 85.

Yet, so dry was the air, so quickly was perspiration whisked away, so well did evaporation keep us cool, that according to the heat index, we did not feel as if we were enveloped by 85-degree heat. it felt as if the temperature was only 82.

As of 5 p.m., Saturday’s high thermometer reading had reached 86, four degrees above average.

