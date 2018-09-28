A white-cheeked gibbon, named Muneca, who was old for her critically endangered species, died Sept. 28, 2018, at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington. (Mehgan Murphy/Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

She was a distant cousin to all of us, but she was old, perhaps the oldest of her kind in America, and on Friday, the National Zoo’s white-cheeked gibbon was euthanized.

Named Muneca, she was born in Cambodia, came to the zoo in 1999, and at 51, the zoo said, she was the oldest white-cheeked gibbon in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan population.

A member of a species considered critically endangered in its natural Asian habitat, she seemed as a city resident a bit spoiled. It showed, according to the zoo, in her eagerness for attention and in her obvious dissatisfaction when it shifted away.

Keepers, the zoo said, “fondly remember Muneca’s feisty personality.” She “would often solicit grooming” from keepers, and when they turned elsewhere, “she frequently vocalized in protest,” the zoo said.

But she had been showing her age, falling heir to some of the same ailments that afflict her human kin, including arthritis of the knees and elbows. After several years of decline, the zoo said, her health deteriorated significantly in the past several days, and it was decided to end her life.