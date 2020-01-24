In fact, the zoo said Friday, among members of his species, he “was considered geriatric.”

It was not immediately clear what was the underlying cause of Luke’s demise. But it appeared that he had undergone a decline recently in health and vitality.

Zoo personnel had monitored and treated him for a chronic infection in his left ear, along with high ocular pressure, the zoo said. But recently, the zoo said, ocular discomfort increased and he began having difficulty orientating himself in the pools of his habitat.

AD

AD

Despite treatment, the zoo said, signs of decline became more acute. He began losing his once-hearty appetite and seemed to lose interest in training procedures and the company of his exhibit mates.

With his quality of life on the wane, and his prognosis poor, the zoo said it was decided to euthanize him Thursday.

In life, he represented one of the larger species of wildlife living near several highly urbanized areas of both the East and West coasts of the United States.

For example, others of his species dwell in and near the San Francisco Bay area and may be spotted by the keen-eyed in New York Harbor.

Although a Brooklyn native, he was not a seal that came in from the sea. Instead, the zoo said, he was born in the New York Aquarium on June 17, 1984, and sent here under a species survival plan.

AD

AD

He never fathered pups, but keepers enjoyed having him around, the zoo said, finding him docile, laid-back and eager to participate in training, even as he aged.