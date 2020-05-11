Officials said the capsules are being used to treat some COVID-19 patients but that their effectiveness is unknown and they are not approved for use in the United States.
Officers working at ports within the Baltimore Field Office region have completed 18 seizures of counterfeit or unapproved COVID-19 equipment and medicines since March 23, authorities said. The seizures included nearly 2,500 pharmaceutical tablets and capsules, more than 1,350 test kits, and nearly 400 N95 respirator masks.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.