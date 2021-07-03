It was warm, but not hot. Humidity may have floated about us, but it seemed nothing to work up a sweat either in or about. It seemed so comfortable that we might have forgotten it was a day in July, our hottest month.
As of late in the day, Washington’s official high temperature came to a mere 81 degrees. And that figure was reached only around 2 p.m., after many pleasurable hours in the 60s and 70s.
As for the humidity, our summertime bane, little objection could be raised. Humidity is measured with hygrometers. Perhaps we would have had to be human hygrometers to note much humidity Saturday.
Debate might arise over Saturday’s virtues. Some might single out the lightness of the air, others the snowy-white clouds and, still others, the skies of clear blue in which those clouds drifted and shifted their shapes.
Who can say on how many future summer days we may think nostalgically of this Saturday?