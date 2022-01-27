The plea agreement said the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office in New York received a complaint that Ort had placed a camera in a bedroom while visiting a home there. Military records showed Ort, who was stationed in Maryland, was scheduled for leave during that time to visit the New York home.
After the camera was found, a review of the SD card showed a minor female using the bathroom, the news release said.
Ort admitted that he had placed the camera in the bedroom, and placed cameras elsewhere, including a bathroom in a home in Maryland, according to the news release.
If his plea is accepted, Ort faces 10 years to 15 years in federal prison at sentencing on May 4.