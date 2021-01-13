The company said it will refund guests and reimburse hosts for canceled bookings. Airbnb has also banned from the platform all people associated with hate groups or involved in last week’s abortive insurrection at the Capitol.
The announcement comes two days after Airbnb released a seven-step plan to keep its hosts and neighborhood residents safe, which included canceling the reservations of any guests associated with hate groups.
It is the latest effort to keep people away from the nation’s capital as threats of armed marches mount and thousands of law enforcement officials descend on downtown Washington.
“In these days leading up to the Inauguration, we must all understand that we are now in a post-January 6th America, so we are encouraged that the business community continues to step up to implement measures to protect life and property in the District of Columbia and beyond,” said John Falcicchio, the District’s deputy mayor for planning and economic development.