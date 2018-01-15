A United Airlines flight headed from San Francisco to Paris was diverted and landed Monday morning at Dulles International Airport in the Virginia suburbs of Washington D.C., authorities said.

A statement from the airline said flight 990 was diverted “for a passenger requiring medical assistance.” The flight left San Francisco about 5:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday.

The flight arrived safely, it said. According to the Flight Aware website, it landed at Dulles at 12:58 a.m.

It will continue to Paris Monday morning, the airline said.

The airline did not identify the passenger or provide detail about the nature of the assistance required.

A man describing himself as a passenger on the flight said in a Twitter message that it had changed course while over the Canadian province of Quebec.

About 1:20 a.m. he tweeted that the “ill person is now off the plane.”

The Flight Aware website indicated the plane had deviated from its course about 10:40 p.m. and begun heading south and southwest rather than east.