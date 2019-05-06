A United Airlines flight to Las Vegas returned to Dulles International Airport Sunday night as the result of a “mechanical issue,” the airline said.

No injuries were reported on the Boeing 737, the airline said.

According to the FlightAware website, flight 1910 left Dulles at 7:11 p.m. and landed there at 8:25 p.m. The website indicated that it reached central West Virginia before turning back to Dulles.

United gave no details on the mechanical problem. However, a spokeswoman for the agency that operates Dulles said the flight had reported a cracked windshield.

