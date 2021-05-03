The warnings cited the passage of storms that could have produced tornadoes.
One of the latest was issued for central Carroll County in north-central Maryland. To remain in effect until 9 p.m., it told of a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing a tornado” seven miles north of Mount Airy, and 10 miles southwest of Westminster. The storm was moving northeast at 20 mph, the Weather Service said.
By 9 p.m., a Weather Service warning said the storm was over Westminster, headed east.
In the warning, the Weather Service said that “radar indicated rotation.” Rotation is a hallmark of tornadoes.
The seriousness with which the warnings were taken did not seem unjustified in this area. Although the Washington region is not as commonly associated with tornadoes as other parts of the country, it has had its share.
It was not clear Monday night whether any tornadoes had actually touched down. Damage, however, had been reported along the path of the storminess.
Reports provided to the Weather Service from Jefferson County, in the West Virginia panhandle, indicated that trees had toppled.
Another report said a shed had collapsed at a house in Ranson, W.Va. In addition, the report said a box truck next to a house there had been flipped over. One injury was reported in connection with another collapse in Ranson.
The Weather Service warned of flooding in Frederick County.
At 9 p.m. Washington’s weather appeared rather bland, with a temperature of 71 degrees and a south wind of 12 mph under an overcast sky.