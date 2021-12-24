One of the facility’s nearby walls was decorated with dozens of white, interlocked hexagons. Each one had the name, hometown and college basketball team of players trained at Alexander Basketball Academy or Global Squad, which were both founded by John Alexander.
Many of the college players listed hailed from different countries, like Japan and Denmark. Alexander used to focus on training players from overseas who ventured to America in search of a basketball future. He’d spend the bulk of each year outside of the United States running camps and recruiting players for summer tournaments.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.
“Prior to COVID, we were almost all international. ... And COVID obviously put an end to all that,” Alexander said. “So we had to decide what we were going to do, and we were able to raise a little bit of money and build this place.”
The newly built Mount Airy facility opened on Jan. 3. Before that, Alexander trained players at a barn that belonged to someone he knew.
Alexander, 39, a former Linganore High School player who went on to play at Washington College, and other Alexander Basketball Academy trainers, such as Herbie Brown and Kevin Breslin, provide programs tailored for different age groups.
“For example, in January, we’re running a training session for kindergartners,” Alexander said. “That’s not usually the group we work with the most, it’s usually middle school and up. So middle school, high school, college and pro. But we dabble with elementary school kids every now and then with different types of workouts.”
Alexander’s facility has a weightlifting area, a shooting machine and a VertiMax training platform.
“(It) is in my opinion the best tool to help with a variety of athletic movements, vertical jump, lateral movement,” Alexander said of the VertiMax. “You can combine multiple planes of movement into one workout, so it’s a very good tool to use.”
How many players are being trained by Alexander Basketball Academy and Global Squad?
“It certainly fluctuates, so it’s tough to nail that down,” Alexander said. “If you include the kids who are playing in college, the kids who in high school, it’s a lot. It’s probably several thousand.”
The academy was a busy place on the evening of Dec. 9. Shortly after wrapping up a training session with a girl who was relatively new to the game, Alexander worked with a group of boys who played for West Frederick Middle School’s Mid-Maryland team.
Alexander had the West Frederick players perform baseline-to-baseline dribbling drills designed to help them shake defenders.
“I want a little more explosiveness on the pocket dribble and the escape dribble!” yelled Alexander, who also reminded West Frederick players not to let up a bit before reaching the baseline.
And naturally, or unnaturally, in this case, players had to perform drills with each hand.
“It’s harder for me with my left hand,” said 6-foot-1 eighth-grader Isaiah Bass, who’s used to relying on his dominant right hand.
West Frederick coach Luke Burke observed the Dec. 9 session from the sidelines.
“This is our second week,” he said. “Usually in practice we’re working on our strategies, our plays and all that kind of stuff. But when the come up here to the academy, they get a chance to work on individual skills and they also get an opportunity to build their teamwork and camaraderie between the team, so it’s a really good opportunity for them.”
Asked afterward about his training at the academy, West Frederick power forward Jayden Bowens said, “It teaches me how to dribble better and finish same foot, same hand.”
As for his long-term basketball goals, Bowens said, “Make it to the NBA.”
Only a handful of players from this area have ever reached that level. One of the few was John Alexander’s younger brother, Joe Alexander, who played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls after starring at Linganore High School and West Virginia University.
In the meantime, countless local players strive to climb the scholastic basketball ladder.
West Frederick eighth-grader Quinn Fletcher mentioned high school JV and varsity programs as his goals after finishing the Dec. 9 training session. He’s been playing basketball for five years but said he just started taking it more seriously this year.
Asked about training at the academy, Fletcher said, “I like to be able to just work with my teammates with some extra things we don’t get to do in practice. I really like the guy, he’s really supportive. He’s always very positive.”
Alexander hopes he and his fellow trainers can provide players with skills that will ultimately help strengthen local high school programs.
An Alexander Academy AAU team, which competes under the Global Squad banner, went 21-4 over the summer. And aside from helping local players improve, Alexander expects an influx of international players again in the future.
“The one silver lining in all of this is when international does get back to normal, we’ll still have this place,” he said. “It was a necessity to build this place, but one of the things I was very excited about was the fact that if we can build basketball from the ground up like it used to be, I’d love to be a part of that, so I think this is one step in that direction.”