City of Alexandria

The following information, provided by the Alexandria Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-838-4636 or visit alexandriava.gov/police.

ASSAULTS

Berkeley St., 3400 block, 9:34 p.m. June 13.

Bryan St., 2900 block, 8 p.m. June 11.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 5:21 p.m. June 13.

Century Dr., 100 block, 1:01 a.m. June 16.

Duke St., 3100 block, 8:36 p.m. June 12.

Duke St., 4500 block, 9:52 p.m. June 15.

Duke St., 6200 block, 1:14 a.m. June 11.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 8:49 p.m. June 9.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 9:52 p.m. June 9.

Ice House Rd., 2700 block, 7:17 a.m. June 11.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:54 p.m. June 10.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 10:56 a.m. June 13.

King St., 1300 block, 12:53 a.m. June 12.

King St., 1600 block, 4:01 a.m. June 13.

King St., 3500 block, 8:06 p.m. June 13. Aggravated assault.

King St., 4300 block, 7:17 p.m. June 10.

King St., 4700 block, 5:25 a.m. June 12.

Morgan Ct., 6000 block, 5:02 p.m. June 11.

N. Hampton Dr. and Strutfield Lane, 3:46 p.m. June 14.

N. Morgan St., 5500 block, 2:58 p.m. June 12.

N. Owen St., 400 block, 12:06 a.m. June 13.

N. Owen St., 400 block, 12:55 a.m. June 13.

N. Saint Asaph St., 700 block, 11:09 a.m. June 10.

N. Van Dorn St., 900 block, 12:22 a.m. June 16.

Portner Pl., 900 block, 6:28 a.m. June 16.

S. Reynolds St., 400 block, 8:09 p.m. June 14.

S. Van Dorn St., 100 block, 2:41 a.m. June 11.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 3:20 a.m. June 10. Aggravated assault.

Wesmond Dr., 200 block, 5:31 a.m. June 13.

ROBBERY

E. Glebe Rd., 600 block, 10:43 p.m. June 14.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Mt. Vernon Ave., 3500 block, 10:38 p.m. June 15.

WEAPON

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 3:11 a.m. June 9.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ballenger Ave. and Holland Lane, 10:05 a.m. June 13.

Belle Pre Way, 1100 block, 3:07 p.m. June 10.

Century Dr., 100 block, 1:01 a.m. June 16.

Century Pl., 200 block, 5:30 p.m. June 13.

Century Pl., 200 block, 5:58 p.m. June 13.

Duke St., 2700 block, 7:04 p.m. June 15.

Duke St., 4600 block, 12:47 a.m. June 16.

Duke St., 5100 block, 7:22 a.m. June 10.

Duke St., 5200 block, 10:44 p.m. June 12.

Duke St., 5200 block, 12:05 a.m. June 15.

Duke St., 5200 block, 7:43 a.m. June 15.

E. Reed Ave., unit block, 10:44 p.m. June 11.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9:05 p.m. June 10.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 8:55 a.m. June 16.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 7:04 p.m. June 13.

Halcyon Dr., 3400 block, 10:51 a.m. June 10.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 11:42 a.m. June 12.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 3:40 a.m. June 15.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:35 a.m. June 15.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 8:35 a.m. June 14.

Kenwood Ave., 1500 block, 10:10 a.m. June 15.

King St., 600 block, 11:17 a.m. June 11.

King St., 1400 block, 2:50 p.m. June 16.

King St., 3500 block, 3:22 p.m. June 11.

King St., 3500 block, 11:53 p.m. June 12.

Leslie Ave., 1500 block, 3:30 p.m. June 10.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 8:30 p.m. June 8.

Mt. Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 4:03 p.m. June 16.

N. Armistead St., 400 block, 7:56 p.m. June 12.

N. Beauregard St., 1400 block, 2:09 a.m. June 13.

N. Beauregard St., 1400 block, 10:32 p.m. June 14.

N. Lee St. and Oronoco St., unit block, 3:38 p.m. June 15.

N. Patrick St., 300 block, 6:45 p.m. June 14.

N. Van Dorn St., 2500 block, 10:15 a.m. June 15.

Pioneer Mill Way, unit block, 10:40 p.m. June 11.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 11 a.m. June 9.

Rayburn Ave., 5600 block, 9:38 p.m. June 15.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:04 p.m. June 11.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:55 p.m. June 12.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:51 p.m. June 12.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:35 p.m. June 16.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:56 p.m. June 16.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 9:43 a.m. June 12.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 11:10 a.m. June 13.

S. Highview Lane, 1400 block, 12 p.m. June 14.

S. Reynolds St., 300 block, 1:27 p.m. June 10.

S. Union St., 300 block, 7:32 p.m. June 14.

S. Van Dorn St., 100 block, 10:17 a.m. June 12.

S. Washington St., 500 block, 12 a.m. June 10.

S. Washington St., 500 block, 1:53 p.m. June 14.

S. Washington St., 1200 block, 7:36 a.m. June 16.

S. Whiting St., 200 block, 10:14 p.m. June 14.

S. Whiting St., 300 block, 9:01 p.m. June 14.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 3:10 p.m. June 13.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 3:25 p.m. June 14.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 7 a.m. June 15.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 7:48 a.m. June 11.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 11:04 a.m. June 11.

Valley Forge Dr., 5200 block, 2:20 p.m. June 11.

Wythe St., 1100 block, 10:41 a.m. June 12.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 8:37 p.m. June 14.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 7:37 a.m. June 15.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 7:01 a.m. June 15.

N. Armistead St., 400 block, 5:57 p.m. June 16.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 5:57 p.m. June 10.

S. Van Dorn St., 100 block, 8:52 a.m. June 15.

VANDALISM

Century Dr., 100 block, 11:35 a.m. June 14.

Century Pl., 200 block, 5:30 p.m. June 13.

Century Pl., 200 block, 5:58 p.m. June 13.

Century Pl., 200 block, 9:26 a.m. June 14.

Century Pl., 200 block, 10:53 a.m. June 15.

Commonwealth Ave., 1700 block, 2:02 p.m. June 15.

Duke St. and Telegraph Rd., 7:22 p.m. June 12.

Duke St., 3100 block, 8:36 p.m. June 12.

Duke St., 5200 block, 12:05 a.m. June 15.

Duke St., 5800 block, 7 a.m. June 15.

Duke St., 6200 block, 12:34 p.m. June 7.

E. Reed Ave., unit block, 10:44 p.m. June 11.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9:05 p.m. June 10.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 7:04 p.m. June 13.

John Carlyle St., 300 block, 2:02 a.m. June 12.

Kenmore Ave., 4500 block, 6:44 p.m. June 11.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:54 p.m. June 10.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 11:42 a.m. June 12.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 3:40 a.m. June 15.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 3:44 a.m. June 15.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:35 a.m. June 15.

Kenwood Ave., 1500 block, 10:10 a.m. June 15.

King St., 1600 block, 4:01 a.m. June 13.

Leslie Ave., 1500 block, 3:30 p.m. June 10.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 7:22 p.m. June 12.

Mt. Vernon Ave., 1700 block, 9:23 a.m. June 15.

N. Lee St. and Oronoco St., unit block, 3:38 p.m. June 15.

N. Patrick St., 300 block, 6:45 p.m. June 14.

N. Van Dorn St., 400 block, 8:10 p.m. June 13.

N. Van Dorn St., 400 block, 2:10 a.m. June 14.

N. Van Dorn St., 2500 block, 10:34 p.m. June 14.

N. Van Dorn St., 2500 block, 10:15 a.m. June 15.

S. Ingram St., 100 block, 6:14 a.m. June 13.

S. Reynolds St., unit block, 11:53 p.m. June 14.

S. Reynolds St., 300 block, 1:27 p.m. June 10.

S. Reynolds St., 400 block, 8:09 p.m. June 14.

S. Van Dorn St., 500 block, 8:39 a.m. June 12.

S. Washington St., 1200 block, 4:27 p.m. June 13.

S. Washington St., 1200 block, 7:36 a.m. June 16.

S. Whiting St., 200 block, 11:41 a.m. June 13.

S. Whiting St., 200 block, 10:14 p.m. June 14.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 10:53 p.m. June 13.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 3:25 p.m. June 14.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 7 a.m. June 15.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 11:04 a.m. June 11.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 7:46 p.m. June 13.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 6:59 p.m. June 14.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 3:52 p.m. June 11.

Wythe St., 1100 block, 10:41 a.m. June 12.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 8:37 p.m. June 14.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 7:37 a.m. June 15.

Arlington County

The following information, provided by the Arlington County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-558-2222 or visit police.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block, June 11. Assault and battery.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, June 16. Assault and battery.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, June 15. Assault and battery.

Columbia Pike, 2300 block, June 14. Assault and battery.

N. Cleveland St., 1000 block, June 14. Assault and battery.

N. Randolph St. and Fairfax Dr., June 14. Assault and battery.

N. Veitch St., 1200 block, June 14. Assault and battery.

S. Frederick St., 1000 block, June 14. Assault and battery.

S. Glebe Rd., 2700 block, June 14. Assault and battery.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block, June 17. Assault and battery.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Irving St., June 16. Assault and battery.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, June 14. Assault and battery.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, June 15. Assault and battery.

5th Rd. N., 4000 block, June 14. Assault and battery.

12th St. S., 700 block, June 16. Assault and battery.

23rd St. S., 500 block, June 15. Assault and battery.

28th St. S., 1100 block, June 14. Assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 2600 block, June 17.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, June 14.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

N. Stafford St., 1300 block, June 14.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Army Navy Dr., 300 block, June 11. From vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, June 17. From vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block, June 17. From vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 1100 block, June 16. From vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 1600 block, June 16. From vehicle.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block, June 16. From vehicle.

Franklin Rd., 2500 block, June 14.

Key Blvd., 1500 block, June 15.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block, June 14.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block, June 14.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block, June 14.

N. Adams St., 2000 block, June 16.

N. Calvert St., 2000 block, June 17.

N. Colonial Terr., 1500 block, June 17.

N. George Mason Dr., 1000 block, June 14.

N. Hancock St., 1500 block, June 14.

N. Nelson St., 2000 block, June 14.

N. Nelson St., 2000 block, June 11.

N. Ohio St., 2600 block, June 11. From vehicle.

N. Pollard St., 3100 block, June 14.

N. Randolph St., 900 block, June 14.

N. Rolfe St., 1300 block, June 14. Property was stolen.

N. Stuart St., 1300 block, June 15. From vehicle.

S. Buchanan St., 3000 block, June 14. From vehicle.

S. Clark St., 2200 block, June 14.

S. Clark St., 2200 block, June 17.

S. Clark St., 2500 block, June 17.

S. Columbus St., 3000 block, June 14. From vehicle.

S. Eads St., 1600 block, June 14. From vehicle.

S. Glebe Rd., 2900 block, June 14.

S. Hayes St., 1100 block, June 15.

S. Inge St., 2700 block, June 16.

S. Joyce St., 1100 block, June 15.

S. Ross St., 1200 block, June 15.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, June 11. Shoplifting.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, June 14. From vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 4000 block, June 15.

Wilson Blvd., 4000 block, June 16.

7th St. N., 3800 block, June 14. Unlawful entry.

8th St. S., 3500 block, June 11. From vehicle.

9th St. N. and N. Randolph St., June 16. From vehicle.

14th St. N., 2400 block, June 17.

14th St. N., 5100 block, June 14.

15th St. N., 2100 block, June 14.

15th St. S., 500 block, June 15. From vehicle.

16th St. N., 2600 block, June 14. Attempted burglary.

19th Rd. N., 6800 block, June 14.

23rd St. S. and Richmond Hwy., June 14.

27th Ct. S., 2400 block, June 14. From vehicle.

27th St. N., 6000 block, June 11. From vehicle.

31st St. N., 6600 block, June 16.

31st St. S., 4200 block, June 16.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

N. Glebe Rd., 3000 block, June 11. Vehicle recovered.

S. Frederick St. and 10th St. S., June 14. Vehicle recovered.

S. Kenmore Ct., 2600 block, June 14. Vehicle recovered.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Oakland St., June 11. Vehicle recovered.

VANDALISM

N. Glebe Rd., 1100 block, June 14. Destruction of property.

N. Kent St., 1800 block, June 16. Destruction of property.

N. Lincoln St., 800 block, June 11. Destruction of property.

N. Thomas St., 200 block, June 11. Destruction of property.

N. Veitch St., 1900 block, June 14. Destruction of property.

S. Clark St., 3500 block, June 16. Destruction of property.

S. Glebe Rd., 2900 block, June 14. Destruction of property.

Wilson Blvd., 2300 block, June 14. Destruction of property.

12th St. S., 1700 block, June 14. Destruction of property.

23rd St. S., 300 block, June 11. Destruction of property.

24th St. N., 4600 block, June 15. Destruction of property.

25th St. N., 4000 block, June 14. Destruction of property.