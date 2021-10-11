PEEPING TOM
Valley Dr., 3700 block, 11:11 p.m. Oct. 3.
ASSAULTS
Bishop Lane, 1300 block, 4:14 a.m. Oct. 1.
Cleveland and Minor streets, 9:34 a.m. Sept. 30.
Commonwealth Ave., 3000 block, 10:10 p.m. Oct. 5.
Derby Ct., 5600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 3.
Duke and S Jordan streets, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 1.
E. Braddock Rd., 400 block, 1:05 p.m. Oct. 2.
Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 3:04 a.m. Oct. 3.
Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 3:10 a.m. Oct. 3. Aggravated assault.
Executive Ave., 3800 block, 5:34 p.m. Oct. 1.
Executive Ave., 3800 block, 12:23 a.m. Oct. 4. Aggravated assault.
Florence Dr., 3800 block, 4:31 p.m. Oct. 3.
Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 8:48 p.m. Oct. 4.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 4:37 a.m. Oct. 1.
Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 3:37 a.m. Oct. 1.
King St. and Pitt, 2:34 a.m. Oct. 1.
King St., 1200 block, 8:48 p.m. Oct. 2. Aggravated assault.
King St., 4500 block, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 1.
Madison St., 1200 block, 2:48 p.m. Oct. 4.
Montgomery St., 1000 block, 8:28 p.m. Sept. 30.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 8:23 p.m. Oct. 3.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 10:28 p.m. Oct. 2.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 1:04 a.m. Oct. 4.
N. Armistead St., 400 block, 10:14 a.m. Sept. 30. Aggravated assault.
N. Beauregard St., 1400 block, 9:10 p.m. Oct. 1.
N. Hampton Dr., 3000 block, 12:59 a.m. Oct. 3.
N. Pickett St., 2200 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
N. Union St., 400 block, 2:51 a.m. Oct. 1.
N. Van Dorn St., 900 block, 3:17 a.m. Oct. 3.
Old Dominion Blvd., 3800 block, 2:49 p.m. Oct. 4.
Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 6:54 a.m. Oct. 2.
Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 11:34 p.m. Oct. 2.
Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 11:27 p.m. Oct. 2.
S. Jordan St., unit block, 11:21 p.m. Oct. 5. Aggravated assault.
S. Reynolds St., 200 block, 10:37 a.m. Sept. 27.
S. Reynolds St., 200 block, 7:09 p.m. Oct. 1.
Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 6:23 a.m. Sept. 30. Aggravated assault.
Tancil Ct., 300 block, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
W. Braddock Rd., 3800 block, 1:37 p.m. Sept. 29.
Wayne St., 1400 block, 11:19 a.m. Oct. 2.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
King St., 800 block, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1.
Mt. Eagle Pl., 1600 block, 12:46 p.m. Oct. 6.
WEAPONS
King St., 3300 block, 9:46 a.m. Sept. 30.
King St., 3300 block, 9:10 a.m. Oct. 5.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Callahan Dr., 100 block, 3:33 p.m. Oct. 5.
Commonwealth Ave., 2200 block, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 4.
Duke St., 1600 block, 9:38 p.m. Oct. 5.
Duke St., 3100 block, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
Duke St., 4500 block, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 5.
Duke St., 6200 block, 7:29 p.m. Oct. 5.
E. Bellefonte Ave., unit block, 9:39 p.m. Oct. 3.
Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 10:22 a.m. Sept. 29.
Eisenhower Ave., 2200 block, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 3.
Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 1:10 p.m. Oct. 1.
Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 10:07 p.m. Oct. 2.
Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 12:16 p.m. Oct. 5.
Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 10:11 a.m. Sept. 30.
Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 11:47 a.m. Oct. 2.
King St., 300 block, 6:10 p.m. Oct. 6.
King St., 600 block, 3:52 p.m. Oct. 3.
King St., 600 block, 2:04 p.m. Oct. 6.
Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 6:28 p.m. Oct. 4.
Merton Ct., 5800 block, 8:33 p.m. Oct. 1.
N. Armistead St., 400 block, 2:58 p.m. Oct. 1.
N. Beauregard St., 1400 block, 3:38 p.m. Oct. 6.
N. Beauregard St., 2200 block, 9:09 p.m. Sept. 30.
N. Fairfax St., 500 block, 6:31 p.m. Oct. 3.
N. Ripley St., 600 block, 8:13 p.m. Oct. 5.
Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 5:37 p.m. Oct. 2.
Richmond Hwy., 2900 block, 7:35 p.m. Oct. 2.
Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:27 a.m. Sept. 29.
Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 3:38 p.m. Sept. 30.
S. Payne St., 500 block, 2:10 p.m. Oct. 2.
S. Reynolds St., 100 block, 2:10 p.m. Oct. 1.
S. Reynolds St., 400 block, 1:13 p.m. Oct. 3.
S. Van Dorn St., unit block, 7:43 p.m. Oct. 1.
S. Van Dorn St., 100 block, 8:28 p.m. Oct. 4.
S. Van Dorn St., 100 block, 12:23 a.m. Oct. 5.
S. Van Dorn St., 100 block, 6:03 p.m. Oct. 6.
Seay St., 2800 block, 3:52 p.m. Oct. 2.
Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 6.
Strand St., 200 block, 1:02 p.m. Sept. 28.
Swamp Fox Rd., 200 block, 10:54 a.m. Oct. 5.
W. Taylor Run Pkwy., 500 block, 12:13 p.m. Oct. 2.
Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 1:37 p.m. Oct. 4.
Wythe St., 900 block, 12:11 p.m. Sept. 30.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Dow Ave., 5700 block, 8:34 a.m. Oct. 5.
Duke St., 5300 block, 5:07 p.m. Oct. 6.
N. Pitt St., 800 block, 11:55 p.m. Oct. 5.
Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 11:28 a.m. Oct. 4.
S. Reynolds St., 200 block, 8:08 a.m. Oct. 1.
Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 11:23 a.m. Oct. 4.
Wythe St., 900 block, 12:11 p.m. Sept. 30.
VANDALISM
Duke St., 3100 block, 8:50 a.m. Oct. 5.
Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 3:10 a.m. Oct. 3.
Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 12:16 p.m. Oct. 5.
Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 11:47 a.m. Oct. 2.
Elbert Ave., 3800 block, 4:54 p.m. Sept. 30.
Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 6:35 a.m. Oct. 2.
Four Mile Rd., 800 block, 11:49 a.m. Sept. 30.
Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 12:57 p.m. Oct. 4.
King St., 1500 block, 4:21 p.m. Oct. 2.
Longview Dr. and Seay St., 11:57 a.m. Oct. 2.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 12:55 a.m. Oct. 2.
N. Fairfax and Princess streets, 4:06 p.m. Sept. 30.
Sanger Ave., 5300 block, 11:03 a.m. Oct. 1.
Arlington County
The following information, provided by the Arlington County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-558-2222 or visit police.arlingtonva.us.
ASSAULTS
Clarendon Blvd. and N. Edgewood St., Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Columbia Pike, 2300 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Columbia Pike, 2400 block, Oct. 1. Assault and battery.
Columbia Pike, 5500 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Crystal Dr., 2200 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Lee Hwy., 6700 block, Oct. 1. Assault and battery.
N. Glebe Rd. and Washington Blvd., Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
N. Glebe Rd., 1700 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
N. Kensingston St., 1100 block, Oct. 1. Assault and battery.
N. Kensington St., 1100 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Richmond Hwy., 2300 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Richmond Hwy., 2700 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
S. Courthouse Rd., 1200 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Washington Blvd., 3000 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Wilson Blvd., 1600 block, Oct. 5.
Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 7. Assault and battery.
Third Rd. N., 4100 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Fifth St. N., 3900 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block, Oct. 5. Assault and battery.
Eighth Rd. S. and S. Frederick St., Oct. 7. Assault and battery.
14th St. N., 2000 block, Oct. 4. Assault and battery.
ROBBERIES
N. Glebe Rd., 700 block, Oct. 1.
N. Glebe Rd., 700 block, Oct. 6.
N. Highland St. and Clarendon Blvd., Oct. 7.
S. Fern St., 2300 block, Oct. 7.
S. Hayes St., 1200 block, Oct. 4. With gun.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Columbia Pike, 2900 block, Oct. 6.
Columbia Pike, 3000 block, Oct. 1.
Crystal Dr., 1400 block, Oct. 6. From vehicle.
Crystal Dr., 1500 block, Oct. 4.
Crystal Dr., 2200 block, Oct. 4.
Crystal Dr., 2400 block, Oct. 4. Property was stolen.
Crystal Dr., 2400 block, Oct. 5.
Henderson Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 4. Property was stolen.
Lee Hwy., 5400 block, Oct. 4.
Long Bridge Dr., 300 block, Oct. 4.
N. Bedford St., unit block, Oct. 7.
N. Courthouse Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 4.
N. Glebe Rd., 600 block, Oct. 7. From vehicle.
N. Glebe Rd., 1100 block, Oct. 7.
N. Glebe Rd., 3000 block, Oct. 5. From vehicle.
N. Lexington St., 800 block, Oct. 4.
N. Monroe St., 900 block, Oct. 6.
N. Pershing Dr., 2300 block, Oct. 7.
N. Randolph St., 1600 block, Oct. 4.
N. Scott St., 1800 block, Oct. 6.
N. Tazewell St., 600 block, Oct. 7.
Richmond Hwy., 1500 block, Oct. 4. From vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 1800 block, Oct. 4. Property was stolen.
Richmond Hwy., 2100 block, Oct. 5.
S. Buchanan St., 900 block, Oct. 6.
S. Columbus St., 1300 block, Oct. 7. From vehicle.
S. Edgewood St., 1500 block, Oct. 5.
S. Frederick St., 1000 block, Oct. 5. Unlawful entry.
S. Glebe Rd., 1600 block, Oct. 4.
S. Glebe Rd., 2900 block, Oct. 6.
S. Glebe Rd., 3000 block, Oct. 4.
S. Greenbrier St., 800 block, Oct. 4.
S. Hayes St., 1100 block, Oct. 4.
S. Joyce St., 1300 block, Oct. 6.
S. Kenmore Ct., 2600 block, Oct. 4.
S. Nelson St., 2100 block, Oct. 1.
S. Randolph St., 2800 block, Oct. 1.
S. Randolph St., 3000 block, Oct. 7. From vehicle.
S. Ross St., 1200 block, Oct. 1.
S. Ross St., 1200 block, Oct. 4.
S. Veitch St., 2700 block, Oct. 1. From vehicle.
S. Veitch St., 2700 block, Oct. 5. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 3000 block, Oct. 1.
Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, Oct. 4.
Second St. S., 3500 block, Oct. 1. From vehicle.
Seventh St. S., 3800 block, Oct. 4. From vehicle.
Eighth St. S., 3800 block, Oct. 4. From vehicle.
Eighth St. S., 3900 block, Oct. 4. From vehicle.
Ninth St. S., 4900 block, Oct. 4.
12th Rd. S., 5100 block, Oct. 6.
12th St. S., 2700 block, Oct. 5.
14th Rd. S., 500 block, Oct. 7.
15th St. N., 2100 block, Oct. 4.
20th Rd. N., 2500 block, Oct. 5. From vehicle.
20th St. S., 200 block, Oct. 4.
23rd St. S., 400 block, Oct. 4.
24th Rd. S., 2400 block, Oct. 4.
28th St. S., 1300 block, Oct. 6.
30th Rd. S., 4600 block, Oct. 7.
31st St. S., 4500 block, Oct. 7.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Army Navy Dr., 800 block, Oct. 4. Vehicle recovered.
Crystal Dr., 1500 block, Oct. 4. Vehicle recovered.
N. Quincy St., 1300 block, Oct. 4.
N. Veitch St., 1300 block, Oct. 4.
25th St. S., 3400 block, Oct. 4. Vehicle recovered.
28th St. S. and S. Meade St., Oct. 5. Recovered.
VANDALISM
Columbia Pike, 3100 block, Oct. 4. Destruction of property.
Lee Hwy., 6800 block, Oct. 4. Destruction of property.
N. Glebe Rd., 3000 block, Oct. 1. Destruction of property.
N. Quincy St., 1400 block, Oct. 4. Destruction of property.
N. Scott St., 2100 block, Oct. 4. Destruction of property.
N. Wayne St., 800 block, Oct. 1. Destruction of property.
S. Frederick St., 1000 block, Oct. 1. Destruction of property.
S. Glebe Rd., 2700 block, Oct. 5. Destruction of property.
S. Oakland St., 1800 block, Oct. 4. Destruction of property.
S. Queen St., 1000 block, Oct. 4. Destruction of property.
S. Utah St. and 32nd Rd. S., Oct. 4. Destruction of property.
Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 4. Destruction of property.
Sixth St. S., 2200 block, Oct. 7. Destruction of property.
Ninth St. S., 1800 block, Oct. 4. Destruction of property.
25th St. S., 2300 block, Oct. 5. Destruction of property.
28th St. S., 1500 block, Oct. 5. Destruction of property.