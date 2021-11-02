ASSAULTS
Bashford Lane, 800 block, 12:32 a.m. Oct. 22.
Elbert Ave., 3900 block, 10:10 p.m. Oct. 23.
Fairbanks Ave. and Seminary Rd., 10:49 p.m. Oct. 23.
Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:01 a.m. Oct. 23.
Kenwood Ave., 1500 block, 6:46 p.m. Oct. 25. Aggravated assault.
King St., 3300 block, 2:59 p.m. Oct. 26.
Madison St., 900 block, 4:34 p.m. Oct. 26.
Merton Ct., 5800 block, 5:34 a.m. Oct. 20.
Mill Rd., 2300 block, 9:47 p.m. Oct. 27.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 2400 block, 6:33 p.m. Oct. 22.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 11:03 p.m. Oct. 25.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 10:11 p.m. Oct. 26.
N. Armistead St., 400 block, 5:39 p.m. Oct. 21.
N. Armistead St., 400 block, 11:19 p.m. Oct. 24.
N. Beauregard St., 1400 block, 5:09 p.m. Oct. 22.
N. Fayette and Princess streets, 5:37 p.m. Oct. 24.
N. Van Dorn St., 900 block, 6:35 p.m. Oct. 22.
N. Van Dorn St., 2500 block, 10:48 a.m. Oct. 27. Aggravated assault.
Princess St., 1500 block, 1:37 p.m. Oct. 21.
S. Van Dorn St., 200 block, 2:11 p.m. Oct. 26.
Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 6:47 p.m. Oct. 20.
Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 1:35 a.m. Oct. 21.
Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:01 p.m. Oct. 20.
Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 11:42 p.m. Oct. 22.
Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 1:31 p.m. Oct. 26.
Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3:28 a.m. Oct. 27.
ROBBERY
E. Campus Dr., 4900 block, 3:39 a.m. Oct. 22.
WEAPONS
N. Armistead St., 400 block, 9:26 p.m. Oct. 24.
W. Braddock Rd., 4800 block, 6:06 p.m. Oct. 22.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Central Ave., 2700 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 22.
Colvin St., 3200 block, 11:33 a.m. Oct. 26.
Duke St., 1700 block, 7:57 p.m. Oct. 21.
Duke St., 5400 block, 8:56 a.m. Oct. 21.
Eisenhower Ave., 3800 block, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 5:03 p.m. Oct. 27.
Eisenhower Ave., 4900 block, 3:29 p.m. Oct. 22.
Essex Ct., 5300 block, 5:52 p.m. Oct. 19.
Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 7:55 p.m. Oct. 23.
Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 11:17 a.m. Oct. 24.
Holland Lane, 400 block, 6:08 a.m. Oct. 21.
Hume Ave., 400 block, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 25.
Jones Point Dr., 100 block, 5:33 p.m. Oct. 22.
Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:02 a.m. Oct. 23.
Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:01 a.m. Oct. 25.
Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:47 a.m. Oct. 26.
King St., 3200 block, 3:34 p.m. Oct. 24.
King St., 3500 block, 2:16 a.m. Oct. 21.
King St., 4300 block, 6:10 p.m. Oct. 20.
King St., 4300 block, 8:51 p.m. Oct. 22.
King St., 4300 block, 6:41 p.m. Oct. 24.
King St., 4300 block, 9:18 a.m. Oct. 25.
Mandeville Lane, 2400 block, 8:03 a.m. Oct. 26.
Martha Custis Dr., 1200 block, 3:04 p.m. Oct. 22.
Montgomery St., 500 block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 22.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 24.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 7:30 a.m. Oct. 26.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 10:11 p.m. Oct. 26.
N. Armistead St., 400 block, 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19.
N. Pickett St., 2200 block, 3:29 a.m. Oct. 21.
N. Pitt St., 800 block, 2:34 p.m. Oct. 21.
Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 20.
Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 8:26 p.m. Oct. 21.
S. Patrick St., 600 block, 2:25 p.m. Oct. 26. Embezzlement.
S. Pickett St., 400 block, 10:40 p.m. Oct. 25.
S. Pickett St., 600 block, 6:23 a.m. Oct. 25.
S. Van Dorn St., 300 block, 4:35 p.m. Oct. 20.
S. Van Dorn St., 300 block, 6:04 p.m. Oct. 20.
S. Washington St., 1200 block, 5:14 p.m. Oct. 26.
S. Whiting St., 100 block, 8:08 a.m. Oct. 16.
S. Whiting St., 300 block, 11:13 a.m. Oct. 25.
Seaton Ave., 700 block, 8:21 a.m. Oct. 18.
Tennessee Ave., 500 block, 8:55 a.m. Oct. 23.
W. Braddock Rd., unit block, 5:17 a.m. Oct. 22.
Wythe St., 300 block, 6:52 p.m. Oct. 27.
Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3:44 p.m. Oct. 23.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Duke St., 6200 block, 8:06 p.m. Oct. 25.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 22.
King St., 3200 block, 3:34 p.m. Oct. 24.
N. St. Asaph St., 300 block, 2:02 p.m. Oct. 23.
N. Stevenson Sq. and Stultz Rd., 12:40 p.m. Oct. 21.
VANDALISM
Cameron and Lee streets, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 20.
Duke St., 5000 block, 1:03 p.m. Oct. 27.
Duke St., 5800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 25.
E. Braddock Rd., 400 block, 1:42 a.m. Oct. 24.
Edison St., 3600 block, 11:18 a.m. Oct. 24.
Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 27.
Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 5:03 p.m. Oct. 27.
Essex Ct., 5300 block, 6:50 a.m. Oct. 27.
Executive Ave., 3800 block, 8:59 p.m. Oct. 24.
Florence Dr., 3800 block, 10:55 p.m. Oct. 23.
Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 7:55 p.m. Oct. 23.
Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 11:17 a.m. Oct. 24.
Jones Point Dr., 100 block, 5:33 p.m. Oct. 22.
Merton Ct., 5800 block, 11:52 a.m. Oct. 23.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 10:32 a.m. Oct. 25.
Mt. Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 24.
N. Beauregard St., 1400 block, 12:43 p.m. Oct. 20.
N. Beauregard St., 2200 block, 2:12 a.m. Oct. 25.
N. Pitt St., 800 block, 2:34 p.m. Oct. 21.
N. Ripley St., 100 block, 3:05 a.m. Oct. 24.
N. Van Dorn St., 900 block, 12:08 a.m. Oct. 24.
Prince St. and Lee, 3:43 p.m. Oct. 20.
S. Washington St., 500 block, 7:49 a.m. Oct. 25.
Tennessee Ave., 500 block, 8:55 a.m. Oct. 23.
Trent Ct., 5500 block, 12:53 p.m. Oct. 23.
Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3:44 p.m. Oct. 23.
Arlington County
The following information, provided by the Arlington County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-558-2222 or visit police.arlingtonva.us.
PEEPING TOM
3rd St. N., 2400 block, Oct. 25.
ASSAULTS
Arlington Blvd., 2800 block, Oct. 25. Assault and battery.
Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 22. Malicious wounding.
Columbia Pike, 4800 block, Oct. 27. Assault and battery.
Columbia Pike, 5500 block, Oct. 27. Assault and battery.
Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, Oct. 25. Assault and battery.
N. George Mason Dr., 1600 block, Oct. 26. Assault and battery.
N. Moore St., 1800 block, Oct. 25. Assault and battery.
Richmond Hwy., 2700 block, Oct. 25. Assault and battery.
S. Fern St. and 12th St. S., Oct. 26. Assault and battery.
Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, Oct. 22. Assault and battery.
Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 25. Assault and battery.
Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 25. Assault and battery.
Wilson Blvd., 4400 block, Oct. 28. Assault and battery.
18th St. N., 2100 block, Oct. 28. Assault and battery.
24th Rd. S., 2800 block, Oct. 25. Assault and battery.
31st St. S., 4500 block, Oct. 26. Assault and battery.
ROBBERIES
N. Glebe Rd., 700 block, Oct. 27.
S. Hayes St., 1100 block, Oct. 28.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
N. Pierce St., 1700 block, Oct. 25.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Army Navy Dr., 1300 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.
Clarendon Blvd., 1700 block, Oct. 22.
Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, Oct. 26.
Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, Oct. 26.
Columbia Pike, 4000 block, Oct. 26.
Columbia Pike, 4900 block, Oct. 25. Property was stolen.
Columbia Pike, 4900 block, Oct. 25.
Columbia Pike, 4900 block, Oct. 27.
Columbia Pike, 4900 block, Oct. 28.
Fairfax Dr., 3800 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, Oct. 25.
Lee Hwy., 3100 block, Oct. 22.
Lee Hwy., 5000 block, Oct. 28.
Lee Hwy., 5200 block, Oct. 28.
McKinley Rd., 800 block, Oct. 22. From vehicle.
N. Calvert St., 2000 block, Oct. 28.
N. Cleveland St., 2000 block, Oct. 22.
N. Courthouse Rd., 1300 block, Oct. 25.
N. Courthouse Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.
N. Glebe Rd., 700 block, Oct. 22.
N. Glebe Rd., 700 block, Oct. 22.
N. Glebe Rd., 700 block, Oct. 27. Shoplifting.
N. Glebe Rd., 1000 block, Oct. 28.
N. Highland St., 1200 block, Oct. 25.
N. Lynn St., 1900 block, Oct. 25.
N. Pershing Dr., 2200 block, Oct. 26.
N. Pershing Dr., 4400 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.
N. Randolph St., 1100 block, Oct. 22.
N. Taft St., 1400 block, Oct. 27.
S. Adams St., 2700 block, Oct. 25. From vehicle.
S. Ball St., 600 block, Oct. 22.
S. Columbus St., 3000 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.
S. Courthouse Rd., 1200 block, Oct. 25.
S. Dinwiddie St., 900 block, Oct. 25.
S. Dinwiddie St., 1300 block, Oct. 28.
S. Dinwiddie St., 1300 block, Oct. 28.
S. Eads St., 1600 block, Oct. 22.
S. Eads St., 1600 block, Oct. 28. From vehicle.
S. Fern St. and 19th St. S., Oct. 26. From vehicle.
S. Fern St., 1200 block, Oct. 26.
S. Glebe Rd., 1600 block, Oct. 28.
S. Hayes St., 1000 block, Oct. 22. Shoplifting.
S. Hayes St., 1100 block, Oct. 25.
S. Hayes St., 1100 block, Oct. 26. Shoplifting.
S. Hayes St., 1200 block, Oct. 26.
S. Hayes St., 1400 block, Oct. 26.
S. Hayes St., 1600 block, Oct. 26. From vehicle.
S. Jefferson St., 1000 block, Oct. 22. From vehicle.
S. Jefferson St., 1000 block, Oct. 28. From vehicle.
S. Joyce St., 1300 block, Oct. 27.
S. Monroe St., 1700 block, Oct. 25.
S. Orme St., 900 block, Oct. 27.
S. Woodstock St., 2900 block, Oct. 22. From vehicle.
Wilson Blvd., 2700 block, Oct. 26.
Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 26.
Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 27.
Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, Oct. 26.
Seventh St. S., 3000 block, Oct. 22.
18th St. N., 2400 block, Oct. 28.
19th St. N. and N. Lynn St., Oct. 26.
25th St. N., 6700 block, Oct. 27. From vehicle.
28th St. S., 1400 block, Oct. 27. Unlawful entry.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
N. Lynn St., 1800 block, Oct. 26. Vehicle recovered.
N. Quincy St., 1000 block, Oct. 26.
S. Greenbrier St., 800 block, Oct. 26.
VANDALISM
Columbia Pike, 1800 block, Oct. 27. Destruction of property.
Lee Hwy., 5000 block, Oct. 27. Destruction of property.
N. Adams St., 2000 block, Oct. 25. Destruction of property.
N. Scott St., 1200 block, Oct. 25. Destruction of property.
N. Wayne St., 1200 block, Oct. 28. Destruction of property.
S. Ball St., 600 block, Oct. 22. Destruction of property.
S. Barton St., 1200 block, Oct. 22. Destruction of property.
S. Eads St., 1300 block, Oct. 28. Destruction of property.
S. George Mason Dr., 1500 block, Oct. 26. Destruction of property.
S. Lang St., 2700 block, Oct. 27. Destruction of property.
12th St. N., 1400 block, Oct. 27. Destruction of property.
12th St. S., 700 block, Oct. 22. Destruction of property.
31st St. S., 4500 block, Oct. 28. Destruction of property.