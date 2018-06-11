Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:12 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Armistead St. N., 500 block, 6:40 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Chambliss St. N., 2300 block, 7:30 a.m. June 4. An assault was reported.
Duke St., 4600 block, 5:49 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Edsall Rd., 5900 block, 9:06 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 5:56 p.m. June 4. An assault was reported.
Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 6 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 3:10 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported.
Henry St. N., 800 block, 5:10 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Henry St. N., 900 block, 6:09 a.m. May 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Holland Lane, 300 block, 9:15 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported.
Howard St. N., 300 block, 6:21 p.m. May 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Lincolnia Rd., 6000 block, 9:04 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.
Madison St., unit block, 10:51 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.
Mark Center Ave., unit block, 7:12 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.
Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 2:26 p.m. June 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 8:49 a.m. June 4. An assault was reported.
Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 11:10 p.m. June 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 5:01 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported.
Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 10:06 a.m. June 1. An assault was reported.
Trent Ct., 5500 block, 1:03 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Van Dorn St. N., unit block, 2:21 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.
Armistead St. N., 500 block, 6:40 p.m. June 1. A kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.
Edsall Rd., 5900 block, 9:06 p.m. June 3. A kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.
Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 11:17 p.m. June 1. A robbery was reported.
Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:59 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.
Commonwealth Ave., 3400 block, 6:15 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.
Commonwealth Ave., 3700 block, 5:15 a.m. May 30. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Duke St., 1700 block, 2:46 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 3500 block, 11:46 a.m. June 1. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 5900 block, 9:34 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.
Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 3:58 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.
Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 1:40 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.
Fairfax St. N., unit block, 6:17 p.m. June 4. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 5:30 p.m. June 1. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 10:46 a.m. June 3. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 4 p.m. May 29. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Guthrie Ave., 200 block, 2:04 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
Highview Lane S., 1400 block, 7:38 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.
Holland Lane, 500 block, 4:19 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
Holland Lane, 600 block, 11:13 a.m. June 1. A theft was reported.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2900 block, 9:43 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.
Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:05 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.
Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:32 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.
King St., 4300 block, 1:30 a.m. June 2. A theft was reported.
King St., 4300 block, 4:34 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
King St., 4300 block, 7:01 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.
Landover St., 3300 block, 6:38 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
Landover St., 3300 block, 10:54 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
Leverett Ct., 5700 block, 1:36 p.m. June 3. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Madison St., 1000 block, 2:30 p.m. May 31. Property was entered.
Madison St., 1200 block, 10:23 p.m. May 30. Property was entered.
Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 3 p.m. May 31. Property was entered.
Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 5:46 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.
Pickett St. S., 400 block, 4:08 p.m. June 1. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.
Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 11 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.
Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 7:18 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.
Rayburn Ave., 5600 block, 1:20 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.
Ripley St. N., 600 block, 11:25 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.
Roundhouse Lane, 1200 block, 5:20 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
St. Asaph St. N., 600 block, 10:08 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 5:30 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.
Sycamore St., 2700 block, 8:53 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.
Sycamore St., 2900 block, 8:10 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
Sycamore St., 2900 block, 10:28 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 12:19 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.
Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 9:38 a.m. June 1. A theft was reported.
Auburn Ct., unit block, 10:22 a.m. May 30. A vehicle was stolen.
Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 4:36 p.m. June 3. A vehicle was stolen.
Mansion Dr., 300 block, 7:52 a.m. May 30. A vehicle was stolen.
Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 10:16 a.m. June 2. A vehicle was stolen.
Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 9:05 p.m. June 4. A vehicle was stolen.
Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 6:40 p.m. June 1. A vehicle was stolen.
Seay St., 2900 block, 7:44 p.m. May 29. A vehicle was stolen.
Virginia Ave., 300 block, 7:58 a.m. June 1. A vehicle was stolen.
Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:59 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.
Armistead St. N., 400 block, 9:12 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.
Columbus St. N., 800 block, 1:09 a.m. June 4. Property was damaged.
Dulany St., 600 block, 11:25 p.m. June 2. Property was damaged.
King St., 3600 block, 11:36 a.m. May 29. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.
Merton Ct., 5800 block, 12:13 a.m. June 3. Property was damaged.
Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 3 p.m. May 31. Property was damaged.
Mount Vernon Ave., 1900 block, 9:47 p.m. June 2. Property was damaged.
Potomac Ave., 3900 block, 1:10 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.
Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 5:01 p.m. June 3. Property was damaged.
Royal St. N., 300 block, 9:01 a.m. May 29. Property was damaged.
Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 12:19 p.m. June 2. Property was damaged.
Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 9:38 a.m. June 1. Property was damaged.
Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.
Joyce St. S., 1400 block. Threats were reported.
Washington Blvd., 2100 block, 9:29 p.m. June 5. A man assaulted police at a hospital. A 54-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Second St. and N. Glebe Rd., 6 a.m. June 3. An assault was reported.
Fourth St. N., 4300 block. An assault was reported.
31st St. S., 4500 block. An assault was reported.
Oak St. N., 1300 block, 4 a.m. June 3. Strangulation was reported.
Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.
Bluemont Dr., 5400 block, 8:30 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.
Edgewood St. N., 800 block, 5:35 p.m. June 4. Property was stolen from a residence.
Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 1:30 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Six thefts were reported.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block. A theft was reported.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Little Falls Rd., 5000 block. An employee theft was reported.
Monroe St. N., 400 block, 10:30 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Randolph St. N., 600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Shirlington Rd., 2600 block. A theft was reported.
Sycamore St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2300 block. A theft was reported.
Wayne St. N., 100 block, 8:30 p.m. June 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Wilson Blvd., 1900 block. A theft was reported.
Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 9:45 a.m. June 3. Shoplifting was reported.
Third St. N., 3600 block, 11:30 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fifth Rd. S., 5900 block. A theft was reported.
12th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
17th St. N., 4900 block, 4:30 p.m. May 31. Property was stolen from a residence.
26th St. S., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
28th St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 9:40 a.m. June 1. A blue 2011 Suzuki X90 motorcycle was stolen.
Madison St. N., unit block, June 4. A red 1999 Mazda pickup truck was stolen.
First St. N., 5800 block, June 4. A green 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 was stolen.
Columbia Pike, 3700 block. Property was damaged.
Crystal Dr., 1400 block. Property was damaged.
Danville St. N., 1500 block, 8 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.
18th St. S., 700 block. Property was damaged.