Alexandria

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:12 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 6:40 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Chambliss St. N., 2300 block, 7:30 a.m. June 4. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 5:49 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5900 block, 9:06 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 5:56 p.m. June 4. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 6 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 3:10 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 5:10 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 6:09 a.m. May 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Holland Lane, 300 block, 9:15 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Howard St. N., 300 block, 6:21 p.m. May 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6000 block, 9:04 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.

Madison St., unit block, 10:51 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Mark Center Ave., unit block, 7:12 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 2:26 p.m. June 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 8:49 a.m. June 4. An assault was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 11:10 p.m. June 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 5:01 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 10:06 a.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 1:03 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., unit block, 2:21 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 6:40 p.m. June 1. A kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5900 block, 9:06 p.m. June 3. A kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 11:17 p.m. June 1. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:59 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3400 block, 6:15 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Commonwealth Ave., 3700 block, 5:15 a.m. May 30. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 1700 block, 2:46 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3500 block, 11:46 a.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 9:34 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 3:58 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 1:40 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. N., unit block, 6:17 p.m. June 4. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 5:30 p.m. June 1. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 10:46 a.m. June 3. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 4 p.m. May 29. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Guthrie Ave., 200 block, 2:04 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane S., 1400 block, 7:38 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 500 block, 4:19 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 11:13 a.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2900 block, 9:43 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:05 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:32 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 1:30 a.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 4:34 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 7:01 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Landover St., 3300 block, 6:38 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Landover St., 3300 block, 10:54 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Leverett Ct., 5700 block, 1:36 p.m. June 3. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1000 block, 2:30 p.m. May 31. Property was entered.

Madison St., 1200 block, 10:23 p.m. May 30. Property was entered.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 3 p.m. May 31. Property was entered.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 5:46 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 4:08 p.m. June 1. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 11 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 7:18 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5600 block, 1:20 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 600 block, 11:25 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Roundhouse Lane, 1200 block, 5:20 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

St. Asaph St. N., 600 block, 10:08 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 5:30 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Sycamore St., 2700 block, 8:53 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Sycamore St., 2900 block, 8:10 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Sycamore St., 2900 block, 10:28 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 12:19 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 9:38 a.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Auburn Ct., unit block, 10:22 a.m. May 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 4:36 p.m. June 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Mansion Dr., 300 block, 7:52 a.m. May 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 10:16 a.m. June 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 9:05 p.m. June 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 6:40 p.m. June 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Seay St., 2900 block, 7:44 p.m. May 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Virginia Ave., 300 block, 7:58 a.m. June 1. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:59 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 9:12 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Columbus St. N., 800 block, 1:09 a.m. June 4. Property was damaged.

Dulany St., 600 block, 11:25 p.m. June 2. Property was damaged.

King St., 3600 block, 11:36 a.m. May 29. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 12:13 a.m. June 3. Property was damaged.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 3 p.m. May 31. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1900 block, 9:47 p.m. June 2. Property was damaged.

Potomac Ave., 3900 block, 1:10 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 5:01 p.m. June 3. Property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 300 block, 9:01 a.m. May 29. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 12:19 p.m. June 2. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 9:38 a.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Arlington

ASSAULTS

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block, 9:29 p.m. June 5. A man assaulted police at a hospital. A 54-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Second St. and N. Glebe Rd., 6 a.m. June 3. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4300 block. An assault was reported.

31st St. S., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

STRANGULATION

Oak St. N., 1300 block, 4 a.m. June 3. Strangulation was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Bluemont Dr., 5400 block, 8:30 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Edgewood St. N., 800 block, 5:35 p.m. June 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 1:30 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Six thefts were reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Little Falls Rd., 5000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Monroe St. N., 400 block, 10:30 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St. N., 600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shirlington Rd., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Sycamore St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Wayne St. N., 100 block, 8:30 p.m. June 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 9:45 a.m. June 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Third St. N., 3600 block, 11:30 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fifth Rd. S., 5900 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

17th St. N., 4900 block, 4:30 p.m. May 31. Property was stolen from a residence.

26th St. S., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

28th St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 9:40 a.m. June 1. A blue 2011 Suzuki X90 motorcycle was stolen.

Madison St. N., unit block, June 4. A red 1999 Mazda pickup truck was stolen.

First St. N., 5800 block, June 4. A green 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 3700 block. Property was damaged.

Crystal Dr., 1400 block. Property was damaged.

Danville St. N., 1500 block, 8 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

18th St. S., 700 block. Property was damaged.