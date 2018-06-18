Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 5:25 a.m. June 6. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 9:19 p.m. June 6. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 11:32 p.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 12:01 a.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 12:24 a.m. June 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 12:30 a.m. June 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenwood Ave., unit block, 7:42 p.m. June 6. An assault was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 3:05 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 2:45 a.m. June 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6000 block, 9:04 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 6:53 a.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., 900 block, 4:30 a.m. June 6. An assault was reported.

Oronoco St., 800 block, 12:05 a.m. June 9. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 6:28 a.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Radford St. N., 2700 block, 8 p.m. June 6. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 11:45 p.m. June 6. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:40 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5200 block, 12:10 p.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 8:39 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 8:51 p.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 4:40 p.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 12:10 p.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 11:28 p.m. June 8. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 9:25 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 12:12 p.m. June 10. A robbery was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 11:06 p.m. June 11. A robbery was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 4:37 p.m. June 5. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cook St., 400 block, 9 a.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 2:58 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 3:22 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 6:23 p.m. June 10. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 3:32 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5300 block, 3:59 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 12:17 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5900 block, 12:20 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5400 block, 6:18 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Glendale Ave. E., 500 block, 9:09 a.m. June 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 5:02 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 600 block, 11:45 a.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 8:38 a.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 9:12 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 5:37 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 1:40 p.m. June 11. An employee theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 6:56 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 700 block, 8:17 a.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 7:01 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 3:55 p.m. June 12. Property was entered.

Ripon Pl., 1600 block, 5:05 p.m. June 10. Property was entered.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 10:22 a.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:51 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

Slaters Lane, 500 block, 8:59 a.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 11:57 a.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 2:58 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke St., 4500 block, 4 p.m. June 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Fayette St. N., 1000 block, 1:20 p.m. June 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 4:39 a.m. June 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 5 a.m. June 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 5:19 p.m. June 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Patrick St. S., 700 block, 7:54 a.m. June 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 9:03 a.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Brenman Park Dr., 4800 block, 10:39 a.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4500 block, 7:26 p.m. June 6. Property was damaged.

King St., 1500 block, 5:22 p.m. June 10. Property was damaged.

King St., 3100 block, 12:12 p.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 7:59 p.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 500 block, 2:50 p.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 2:20 a.m. June 12. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block, 4 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Clark St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. An assault was reported.

Eads St. S., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Langley St. S., 2000 block, 7:07 a.m. June 8. Police found a vehicle was stolen from Prince George’s County. During the traffic stop, the driver struck an occupied police cruiser and fled from the scene. A 22-year-old Riverdale man was arrested and charged.

Thomas St. S., 1200 block. Threats were reported.

PEEPING TOM

Eighth St. S., 2800 block, 10:48 p.m. June 6. A man was observed peering into a window of a residence. He fled from the scene when a witness appeared in the courtyard.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 3 p.m. June 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike and Washington Blvd. Identity theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. Two thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Pollard St. N., 800 block, 3:12 a.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Quincy St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Quincy St., 12:45 a.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 9:31 p.m. June 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

11th and S. Edgewood streets. A theft was reported.

11th St. S., 2600 block, 7:30 a.m. June 8. A residence was entered by damaging a door. Nothing was reported missing.

12th and S. Eads streets. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th and S. Fern streets. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 4600 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Greenbrier St. S., 1400 block, June 9. A white 2000 Ford Econoline E250 was stolen.

14th St. N., 5100 block, June 12. A black 2009 Acura TL was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clark St. S., 2300 block. Graffiti was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2700 block. Property was damaged.

Florida St. S., 700 block. Property was damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Two vehicles were damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

Pierce St. N., 1500 block, 7:25 p.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. Graffiti was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 10:35 a.m. June 9. Property was damaged.

10th and N. Wayne streets. A vehicle was tampered with.

23rd St. S., 400 block. Graffiti was reported.