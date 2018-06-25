Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:03 a.m. June 19. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4500 block, 11:33 p.m. June 19. An assault was reported.

Bruce St., unit block, 7 p.m. June 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 3 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 9:20 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 8:43 p.m. June 17. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:30 p.m. June 18. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10:12 p.m. June 17. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 10:35 a.m. June 13. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., unit block, 6:10 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Junior St., 800 block, 4:06 a.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 11:37 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3600 block, 10:56 a.m. June 20. An assault was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 8:14 p.m. June 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 2:09 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 6:20 p.m. June 19. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 4:30 p.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 6:47 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 10:29 p.m. June 15. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 600 block, 8:55 p.m. June 19. An assault was reported.

Saint Stephens Rd., 1300 block, 10:17 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sanger Ave., 5800 block, 9:24 a.m. June 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 4500 block, 9:42 p.m. June 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 1:23 a.m. June 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 300 block, 10:44 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 6:47 p.m. June 13. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Duke St., 5100 block, 5:23 a.m. June 20. A robbery was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 10:38 p.m. June 15. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Ct. W., 700 block, 11:26 a.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Ballenger Ave., 2000 block, 8:54 a.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Bellvue Pl., 500 block, 10:44 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 12:30 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 10:11 a.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 500 block, 2 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 400 block, 2:32 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Daingerfield Rd., 100 block, 12:33 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Dogwood Dr., 1600 block, 8:07 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 3:13 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:22 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 7:34 a.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 10:20 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 12:20 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:40 p.m. June 12. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4000 block, 11:45 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 7:09 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 800 block, 12:07 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 6:44 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 500 block, 7:09 p.m. June 15. An employee theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 500 block, 5:06 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2000 block, 2:05 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 10:15 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 11:04 p.m. June 12. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3600 block, 8:38 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Jefferson St., 400 block, 3:26 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 4:31 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 11:45 a.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 1:09 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 9:01 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 7:35 p.m. June 13. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Lynhaven Dr., 100 block, 11:16 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 2400 block, 11:28 a.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 11:08 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 1:57 a.m. June 17. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Oak St. W., unit block, 6:52 a.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Overlook Dr. N., 600 block, 11:34 a.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 3:46 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 300 block, 1:04 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 700 block, 8:17 a.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 10:49 a.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 9:59 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 2:25 a.m. June 19. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Princess St., 1500 block, 3:55 p.m. June 12. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Royal St. N., 900 block, 9 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Sanger Ave., 5800 block, 9:24 a.m. June 18. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 11:05 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 7:33 a.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Swamp Fox Rd., 200 block, 10:48 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 1:31 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 4:54 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 400 block, 6:55 a.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Centennial Ct., 2600 block, 5:40 p.m. June 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Patrick St. S., 700 block, 7:54 a.m. June 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Brenman Park Dr., 4800 block, 10:39 a.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 8:30 p.m. June 18. Property was damaged.

Century Dr., 100 block, 9:37 a.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Century Dr., 100 block, 12:58 p.m. June 20. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 700 block, 5:19 p.m. June 17. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4000 block, 11:45 a.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Gunston Rd., unit block, 6:29 p.m. June 13. Property was entered.

Holmes Run Pkwy., unit block, 6:10 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 2:32 p.m. June 20. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 9:38 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

King St., 2900 block, 12:01 p.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Masonic View Ave. W., 200 block, 1:42 p.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

Potomac Ave., 3500 block, 3:20 a.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

Reed Ave. W., unit block, 4:04 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 7:59 p.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 5:34 a.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 4:54 p.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 2:20 a.m. June 12. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 400 block, 6:55 a.m. June 20. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 11:52 p.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. Threats were reported.

Westmoreland St., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

31st St. S., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Quinn St. N., 1800 block, 10:42 p.m. June 16. A man was observed peering into a residence.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fort Myer Dr., 1300 block, 10:20 p.m. June 14. A female pedestrian observed a male fondling himself. He approached the female and touched her inappropriately before fleeing on foot.

Meade St. N., 1300 block, 11:19 p.m. June 14. A male was observed fondling himself outside a window of a residence.

ROBBERIES

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 3:10 p.m. June 13. A male took merchandise from a business and fled after a brief struggle with a loss prevention officer. A second male was able to flee with merchandise.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 2 p.m. June 19. A male with a glass bottle threatened two men as they entered their vehicle, and robbed them of cash. The male fled on foot.

Second Rd. N., 4200 block, 11:25 p.m. June 18. Three males assaulted and robbed a man of some items.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bedford St. N., 100 block, 1:09 a.m. June 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 1600 block, 9:30 a.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 1600 block, 11:25 a.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cleveland St. N., 200 block, 7:15 to 6:45 p.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 2300 block, 4:03 a.m. June 14. Residents awakened by noise, saw a person fleeing on foot. During an investigation, the residence was damaged and a vehicle was tampered with. Nothing was reported missing.

Columbus St. S., 2300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 10:24 p.m. June 16. Property was stolen from a building.

Garfield St. S., 400 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 1600 block, 4:21 a.m. June 17. A person tried to enter a business by force and caused damage.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was entered.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Kenmore St. S., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kenmore St. S., 2000 block. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 3900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Lincoln St. N., 800 block, 10:43 a.m. June 17. Property was entered.

Lynnbrook Dr., 1300 block, 10:45 p.m. June 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pollard St. N., 2100 block, 7 to 9:25 a.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Washington Blvd., 3100 block, 7:15 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3100 block, 9:50 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 5:33 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

12th Ct. N., 2200 block, 10 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. Two properties were entered.

23rd and S. Eads streets. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

31st St. S., 4400 block, 7:10 p.m. June 15. Two people attempted to enter a residence by force but when a female yelled that she was calling police, both fled.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clarendon Blvd., 1500 block, June 17. A white 2017 Honda Civic was stolen.

Culpepper St. N., 1900 block, June 16. A green 1997 Chevrolet Camper van was stolen.

Route 110 and I-395, 7:31 p.m. June 13. A vehicle stolen from Leesburg was recovered at this location. A 25-year-old Warrenton man was arrested and charged.

13th St. N., 4600 block, June 19. A teal 2003 Toyota Prius was stolen.

21st Rd. S., 2800 block, 3 p.m. June 17. A vehicle reported stolen from Fairfax County was recovered at this location. A 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Quinn St. Property was damaged.

Culpeper St. N., 1900 block. Property was damaged.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 2 a.m. June 16. Property was damaged.