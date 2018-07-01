Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 5:33 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 2:03 a.m. June 23. An assault was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 12:11 a.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Dover Pl., 5200 block, 3:47 a.m. June 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 2700 block, 3:16 p.m. June 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 2700 block, 5:04 p.m. June 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 5:59 a.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Fern St., 1600 block, 5:46 p.m. June 24. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 10:42 p.m. June 25. An assault was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 9:04 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 1200 block, 8:28 a.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 11:28 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 12:18 a.m. June 25. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:53 a.m. June 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 9:02 a.m. June 19. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 400 block, 7:34 p.m. June 25. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:14 p.m. June 24. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 10:02 p.m. June 23. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 11:38 p.m. June 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Tancil Ct., 300 block, 1:05 a.m. June 26. An assault was reported.

West St. N., 400 block, 4:17 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

First St., 600 block, 7:29 a.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 10:15 p.m. June 20. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 400 block, 11 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Bluestone Rd., 200 block, 4:30 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 12:32 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Del Ray Ave. E., 100 block, 11:55 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 7:43 a.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 8:25 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2200 block, 5:06 p.m. June 24. A theft was reported.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 6:28 p.m. June 21. Property was entered.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 8 a.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 6:55 a.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 7:15 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3600 block, 8:30 p.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 1:11 p.m. June 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 12:35 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Jefferson St., 700 block, 11 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:32 a.m. June 23. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 10:01 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:57 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 1:41 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 800 block, 12:47 p.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 2:18 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 7:33 p.m. June 24. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 11:25 p.m. June 25. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 9:21 p.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 10:22 a.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 2100 block, 10:10 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 100 block, 4:53 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 600 block, 5 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Queen St., 200 block, 2:49 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 300 block, 2:40 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 8:31 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 12:15 a.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., 200 block, 3:47 p.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:18 a.m. June 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 12:36 p.m. June 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 1 p.m. June 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Normandy Hill Dr., 100 block, 9:07 a.m. June 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. N., 200 block, 9:59 a.m. June 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. N., 200 block, 2:54 p.m. June 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 9:07 p.m. June 21. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:01 p.m. June 24. Property was damaged.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 11:39 a.m. June 26. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 3:06 p.m. June 22. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 6:37 a.m. June 23. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., unit block, 1:17 a.m. June 22. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 11:43 p.m. June 25. Property was damaged.

Glendale Ave. E., 300 block, 11:55 a.m. June 22. Property was damaged.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3200 block, 10:30 a.m. June 26. Property was damaged.

Manor Rd., 900 block, 1:19 p.m. June 23. Property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 5:25 p.m. June 21. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 8:06 p.m. June 25. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 7:07 a.m. June 20. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 8:40 p.m. June 24. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Adams St. S., 400 block. Threats were reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1100 block, 2:46 a.m. June 26. After a traffic infraction, a man brandished a firearm and fired a shot at a male driver at a stop. The male was taken to a hospital and treated for his injury.

Fern St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1300 block, 9:45 a.m. June 20. A man touched a male juvenile inappropriately before fleeing from a park.

Glebe Rd. N., 900 block. Threats were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 3:55 p.m. June 26. Police detained a female and another person who allegedly stole merchandise. The female became combative and allegedly kicked the officers. A 26-year-old female of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Henderson and N. Glebe Roads. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Kenmore St. N., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 3600 block. Harassment was reported.

Pierce St. N., 1300 block, 7:30 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. S., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Vermont St. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4000 block, 3:03 a.m. June 21. Two people fought.

Sixth St. S., 3200 block. An assault was reported.

Eighth Rd. and S. Dinwiddie St. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 12:25 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block, 10:30 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 1700 block, 4:30 p.m. June 22. Property was stolen from a building.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 7 p.m. June 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block. An employee theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block. An employee theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was entered.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Kenmore St. N., 500 block, 10 p.m. June 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block. A theft was reported.

Lynnbrook Dr., 1300 block. Property was stolen.

Scott St. S., 1200 block, 3 p.m. June 20 to midnight June 21. Property was stolen from a residence.

Shirlington Rd., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3100 block, 6:30 a.m. June 22. Property was stolen from a building.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block, 12:43 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 10:30 p.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2:15 p.m. June 21. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. A theft was reported.

Ninth St. N., 3800 block, 10 p.m. June 23. Property was stolen from a building.

12th St. S., 700 block, midnight to 4 a.m. June 26. Property was stolen from a building entered by force.

25th St. N., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

29th St. N., 6300 block, 7:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

32nd St. N., 5600 block, 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 21. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Adams St. S., 2500 block, June 22. A green 2001 Ford Expedition was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block, June 26. A black 2011 Nissan Sentra was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block, June 22. A white 2009 Nissan Murano was stolen.

13th St. N., 4600 block, June 26. A silver 2003 Toyota Prius was stolen.