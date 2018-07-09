Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:29 p.m. July 2. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 2 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4600 block, 9:20 p.m. July 3. An assault was reported.

Duke St., unit block, 7:45 a.m. June 26. An assault was reported.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 1:32 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 3:15 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 700 block, 1:27 a.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 8:04 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 11:45 p.m. July 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 3:03 a.m. June 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Queen St., 1100 block, 11:47 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 11:19 a.m. July 2. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9:14 p.m. July 2. An assault was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 6:37 p.m. June 28. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 4000 block, 2:20 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

Yale Dr., 100 block, 6:42 p.m. June 26. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 10:26 p.m. June 27. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alfred St. S., 300 block, 8:05 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 9:47 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Belleaire Rd., 100 block, 8:30 p.m. June 28. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Cameron Station Blvd., 500 block, 1:02 a.m. June 27. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Commonwealth Ave., 3200 block, 11:30 a.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

Dale St., 100 block, 12:16 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Del Ray Ave. E., 100 block, 11:55 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 1:11 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5000 block, 1:36 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5000 block, 8:11 p.m. July 3. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5200 block, 3:08 a.m. July 2. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5900 block, 12:45 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 5:41 p.m. June 27. Property was entered.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 1:23 p.m. July 1. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 8:37 a.m. July 4. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3200 block, 10:30 a.m. June 26. Property was damaged.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3400 block, 12:53 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3600 block, 12:22 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3700 block, 4:47 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3700 block, 10:51 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Juniper Pl., unit block, 6:31 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 5:25 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

King St., 700 block, 6:07 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

King St., 1200 block, 2:20 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 7:23 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

King St., 1900 block, 7:14 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 1:14 a.m. July 2. A theft was reported.

King St., unit block, 11:38 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 1:01 p.m. July 2. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 12:35 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Mansfield St. N., unit block, 11:09 a.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 10:49 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 7:32 a.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

Peacock Ave., 4500 block, 9:11 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Peacock Ave., 4500 block, 11:45 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 10:47 a.m. June 26. Property was entered.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:12 p.m. June 28. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 2:15 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Richmond Lane, 2900 block, 9 a.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 1:20 p.m. July 2. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4900 block, 12:54 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 4:32 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 8:11 a.m. June 29. Property was entered.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 1 p.m. June 27. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Washington St. N., 600 block, 11:04 a.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 1100 block, 10:55 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 500 block, 1:48 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Wilkes St., 500 block, 10:16 a.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 1:39 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 5:56 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 7:32 a.m. July 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Richmond Lane, 2900 block, 9 a.m. June 29. A vehicle was stolen.

28th St. S., 3100 block, 9 a.m. July 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bernard St., 900 block, 2:20 p.m. July 4. Property was damaged.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 11:39 a.m. June 26. Property was damaged.

Branch Ave., 3400 block, 12:01 p.m. July 2. Property was damaged.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 1:32 a.m. July 1. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Franklin St., 100 block, 8:31 p.m. July 2. Property was damaged.

Franklin St., 1000 block, 10:13 p.m. July 2. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 12:45 p.m. July 2. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 6:47 p.m. June 28. Property was damaged.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 4:45 p.m. July 3. Property was damaged.

Quaker Lane N., unit block, 4 p.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 11:10 a.m. July 1. Property was damaged.

Slaters Lane, 800 block, 9:3 p.m. June 28. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Telegraph Rd., 100 block, 11:05 a.m. July 3. Property was damaged.

Triadelphia Way, 500 block, 4:55 p.m. July 4. Property was damaged.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 1:39 p.m. June 26. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Abingdon St. S., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3800 block, 10:15 p.m. July 2. Two people fought.

Wayne St. N., 100 block, 7:25 a.m. June 28. Two people fought.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2:20 a.m. June 28. A witness was struck in the face by a man who was arguing with a driver. Medical treatment was not required. A 32-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

16th and N. Queen streets, 1:06 a.m. June 28. Two people fought.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 800 block, 2 a.m. July 2. Rocks were thrown, breaking a window.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Run Dr., 12:21 p.m. June 29. Two people approached a man demanding property and one of them brandished a firearm. When the man yelled for help, both fled and were found by police. Petitions were obtained for a juvenile. A second suspect is under investigation.

ROBBERIES

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block, 6:45 p.m. July 1. A female encountered four males stealing vehicles from a storage area. She was pushed while attempting to prevent them from leaving. One bicycle was taken. No injuries were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2:19 a.m. June 28. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Buchanan St. N., 1600 block, midnight July 1. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 3:22 p.m. June 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clark St. S., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block, 10 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 2800 block, 1:30 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Columbus St. S., 900 block, 6:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. June 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 8:50 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block, 8:35 a.m. July 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. N., 500 block, 10 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Greenbrier St., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 9:05 p.m. June 29. Property was stolen from a building.

Highland and N. Hartford streets. Property was entered.

Illinois St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1700 block. Property was entered.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block. Property was entered.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, 2:35 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block, 11 a.m. June 30. Property was stolen from a building.

Kensington St. N., 500 block, 6:30 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

Monroe St. N., 700 block, 8 a.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block, 8 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2200 block, 8:15 a.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a building.

Quantico St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. N., 1300 block, 7:21 p.m. July 2. Property was stolen from a building.

Vernon St. N., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 5900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wayne St. N., 100 block, 7:25 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 28. Cash was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 11 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Fourth St. S., 2000 block, 2 p.m. June 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th Ct. N., 2200 block, 8:30 p.m. June 29. Property was stolen from a building.

12th St. S., 400 block, 4 p.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a building.

12th St. S., 3200 block, 9 a.m. July 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

14th St. N., 2000 block, 11:59 a.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. S., 900 block, 4 p.m. July 1. Property was stolen from a building.

16th St. N., 5500 block, 7 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

22nd St. N., 4900 block, 2 p.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 2500 block, 7 p.m. June 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Arlington Blvd., 2500 block, July 1. A black 2007 Honda motorcycle was stolen.

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Edgewood St., 3:51 a.m. June 30. A gray 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, noon June 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Kensington St., 500 block, June 28. A gray 2014 Honda CRV was stolen.

Stafford St. S., 3500 block, June 30. A black 2011 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 11 p.m. June 29. An attempt was made to steal a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Carlin Springs Rd., 4200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Chesterfield Rd., 4700 block. Property was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 3700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 4300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

George Mason Dr. S., 1800 block. Graffiti was reported.

Scott St. S., 1200 block, 10:15 p.m. June 29. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd. and N. Hudson St., 3:11 a.m. June 30. A vehicle was damaged.

18th St. S., 200 block, 6:15 p.m. June 29. A vehicle was damaged.

18th St. S., 2400 block. Property was damaged.