Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:29 p.m. July 2. An assault was reported.
Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 2 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.
Braddock Rd. W., 4600 block, 9:20 p.m. July 3. An assault was reported.
Duke St., unit block, 7:45 a.m. June 26. An assault was reported.
Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 1:32 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 3:15 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Glebe Rd. W., 700 block, 1:27 a.m. June 29. An assault was reported.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 8:04 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.
Mill Rd., 2300 block, 11:45 p.m. July 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 3:03 a.m. June 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Queen St., 1100 block, 11:47 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.
Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 11:19 a.m. July 2. An assault was reported.
Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9:14 p.m. July 2. An assault was reported.
Shillings St., 600 block, 6:37 p.m. June 28. An assault was reported.
Taney Ave., 4000 block, 2:20 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.
Yale Dr., 100 block, 6:42 p.m. June 26. An assault was reported.
Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 10:26 p.m. June 27. A robbery was reported.
Alfred St. S., 300 block, 8:05 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.
Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 9:47 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported.
Belleaire Rd., 100 block, 8:30 p.m. June 28. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Cameron Station Blvd., 500 block, 1:02 a.m. June 27. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Commonwealth Ave., 3200 block, 11:30 a.m. July 4. A theft was reported.
Dale St., 100 block, 12:16 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.
Del Ray Ave. E., 100 block, 11:55 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 2700 block, 1:11 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 5000 block, 1:36 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 5000 block, 8:11 p.m. July 3. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Duke St., 5200 block, 3:08 a.m. July 2. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Duke St., 5900 block, 12:45 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.
Ellsworth St., 100 block, 5:41 p.m. June 27. Property was entered.
Executive Ave., 3800 block, 1:23 p.m. July 1. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 8:37 a.m. July 4. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3200 block, 10:30 a.m. June 26. Property was damaged.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3400 block, 12:53 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3600 block, 12:22 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3700 block, 4:47 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3700 block, 10:51 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.
Juniper Pl., unit block, 6:31 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported.
King St., 600 block, 5:25 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.
King St., 700 block, 6:07 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.
King St., 1200 block, 2:20 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.
King St., 1700 block, 7:23 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.
King St., 1900 block, 7:14 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.
King St., 4300 block, 1:14 a.m. July 2. A theft was reported.
King St., unit block, 11:38 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.
Knole Ct., 5300 block, 1:01 p.m. July 2. A theft was reported.
Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 12:35 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.
Mansfield St. N., unit block, 11:09 a.m. July 1. A theft was reported.
Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 10:49 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.
Patrick St. S., 600 block, 7:32 a.m. July 4. A theft was reported.
Peacock Ave., 4500 block, 9:11 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported.
Peacock Ave., 4500 block, 11:45 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported.
Princess St., 1500 block, 10:47 a.m. June 26. Property was entered.
Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:12 p.m. June 28. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Reynolds St. S., unit block, 2:15 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.
Richmond Lane, 2900 block, 9 a.m. June 29. A theft was reported.
Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 1:20 p.m. July 2. A theft was reported.
Taney Ave., 4900 block, 12:54 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.
Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 4:32 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.
Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 8:11 a.m. June 29. Property was entered.
Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 1 p.m. June 27. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Washington St. N., 600 block, 11:04 a.m. July 4. A theft was reported.
Washington St. N., 1100 block, 10:55 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported.
Washington St. S., 500 block, 1:48 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported.
Wilkes St., 500 block, 10:16 a.m. June 27. A theft was reported.
Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 1:39 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.
Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 5:56 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.
Patrick St. S., 600 block, 7:32 a.m. July 4. A vehicle was stolen.
Richmond Lane, 2900 block, 9 a.m. June 29. A vehicle was stolen.
28th St. S., 3100 block, 9 a.m. July 3. A vehicle was stolen.
Bernard St., 900 block, 2:20 p.m. July 4. Property was damaged.
Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 11:39 a.m. June 26. Property was damaged.
Branch Ave., 3400 block, 12:01 p.m. July 2. Property was damaged.
Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 1:32 a.m. July 1. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.
Franklin St., 100 block, 8:31 p.m. July 2. Property was damaged.
Franklin St., 1000 block, 10:13 p.m. July 2. Property was damaged.
Henry St. N., 800 block, 12:45 p.m. July 2. Property was damaged.
Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 6:47 p.m. June 28. Property was damaged.
Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 4:45 p.m. July 3. Property was damaged.
Quaker Lane N., unit block, 4 p.m. June 27. Property was damaged.
Russell Rd., 3800 block, 11:10 a.m. July 1. Property was damaged.
Slaters Lane, 800 block, 9:3 p.m. June 28. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.
Telegraph Rd., 100 block, 11:05 a.m. July 3. Property was damaged.
Triadelphia Way, 500 block, 4:55 p.m. July 4. Property was damaged.
Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 1:39 p.m. June 26. Property was damaged.
Abingdon St. S., 2800 block. An assault was reported.
Columbia Pike, 3800 block, 10:15 p.m. July 2. Two people fought.
Wayne St. N., 100 block, 7:25 a.m. June 28. Two people fought.
Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2:20 a.m. June 28. A witness was struck in the face by a man who was arguing with a driver. Medical treatment was not required. A 32-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.
16th and N. Queen streets, 1:06 a.m. June 28. Two people fought.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 800 block, 2 a.m. July 2. Rocks were thrown, breaking a window.
Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Run Dr., 12:21 p.m. June 29. Two people approached a man demanding property and one of them brandished a firearm. When the man yelled for help, both fled and were found by police. Petitions were obtained for a juvenile. A second suspect is under investigation.
Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block, 6:45 p.m. July 1. A female encountered four males stealing vehicles from a storage area. She was pushed while attempting to prevent them from leaving. One bicycle was taken. No injuries were reported.
Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2:19 a.m. June 28. A robbery was reported.
Arlington Blvd., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Buchanan St. N., 1600 block, midnight July 1. A theft was reported.
Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 3:22 p.m. June 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Clark St. S., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 2000 block, 10 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.
Columbia Pike, 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 2800 block, 1:30 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Columbus St. S., 900 block, 6:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. June 29. Property was stolen from a residence.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 8:50 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.
Fillmore St. N., 1200 block, 8:35 a.m. July 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
George Mason Dr. N., 500 block, 10 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.
Greenbrier St., 600 block. A theft was reported.
Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 9:05 p.m. June 29. Property was stolen from a building.
Highland and N. Hartford streets. Property was entered.
Illinois St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1700 block. Property was entered.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block. Property was entered.
Joyce St. S., 1300 block, 2:35 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.
Joyce St. S., 1400 block, 11 a.m. June 30. Property was stolen from a building.
Kensington St. N., 500 block, 6:30 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.
Monroe St. N., 700 block, 8 a.m. June 29. A theft was reported.
Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block, 8 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.
Pershing Dr. N., 2200 block, 8:15 a.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a building.
Quantico St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Quincy St. N., 1300 block, 7:21 p.m. July 2. Property was stolen from a building.
Vernon St. N., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 5900 block. Shoplifting was reported.
Wayne St. N., 100 block, 7:25 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 28. Cash was stolen from a residence entered by force.
Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 11 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.
Fourth St. S., 2000 block, 2 p.m. June 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
12th Ct. N., 2200 block, 8:30 p.m. June 29. Property was stolen from a building.
12th St. S., 400 block, 4 p.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a building.
12th St. S., 3200 block, 9 a.m. July 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
14th St. N., 2000 block, 11:59 a.m. July 1. A theft was reported.
15th St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.
15th St. S., 900 block, 4 p.m. July 1. Property was stolen from a building.
16th St. N., 5500 block, 7 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.
22nd St. N., 4900 block, 2 p.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a building.
Arlington Blvd., 2500 block, 7 p.m. June 30. A vehicle was stolen.
Arlington Blvd., 2500 block, July 1. A black 2007 Honda motorcycle was stolen.
Clarendon Blvd. and N. Edgewood St., 3:51 a.m. June 30. A gray 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen.
Hayes St. S., 1100 block, noon June 29. A vehicle was stolen.
Kensington St., 500 block, June 28. A gray 2014 Honda CRV was stolen.
Stafford St. S., 3500 block, June 30. A black 2011 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was stolen.
Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 11 p.m. June 29. An attempt was made to steal a vehicle.
Carlin Springs Rd., 4200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.
Chesterfield Rd., 4700 block. Property was damaged.
Columbia Pike, 3700 block. A vehicle was damaged.
Columbia Pike, 4300 block. A vehicle was damaged.
George Mason Dr. S., 1800 block. Graffiti was reported.
Scott St. S., 1200 block, 10:15 p.m. June 29. Property was damaged.
Washington Blvd. and N. Hudson St., 3:11 a.m. June 30. A vehicle was damaged.
18th St. S., 200 block, 6:15 p.m. June 29. A vehicle was damaged.
18th St. S., 2400 block. Property was damaged.