Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Beauregard St. N., unit block, 1:52 p.m. July 8. An assault was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 9:40 a.m. July 11. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 3:14 a.m. July 9. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:18 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 3:34 p.m. July 5. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 8:52 p.m. July 9. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 11:12 p.m. July 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 3:30 p.m. July 9. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 4:58 p.m. July 5. An assault was reported.

King St., 300 block, 4:25 p.m. July 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 8:03 p.m. July 9. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Lee St. S., unit block, 8:56 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1000 block, 10:45 a.m. July 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Preston Rd., 1600 block, 6:39 a.m. July 11. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 12:16 p.m. July 3. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 400 block, 7:54 p.m. July 9. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 400 block, 11:46 p.m. July 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 2:44 p.m. July 8. An assault was reported.

Royal St. N., 600 block, 5:33 p.m. July 8. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 600 block, 6:43 p.m. July 8. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 600 block, 8 p.m. July 8. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 7:05 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 2:05 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1 a.m. July 8. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 4100 block, 12:35 a.m. July 7. An assault was reported.

First St., 800 block, 9:41 p.m. July 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 3 p.m. July 11. A robbery was reported.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 2:25 a.m. July 7. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Reed Ave. W., 100 block, 12:24 a.m. July 5. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 6:10 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 9:07 p.m. July 4. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3800 block, 5:13 p.m. July 5. A theft was reported.

Canal Center Plaza, unit block, 3:29 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Century Pl., 200 block, 1:45 p.m. July 5. A theft was reported.

Custis Ave. E., unit block, 5:45 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1700 block, 5:22 p.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 2:29 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3200 block, 3:49 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5400 block, 4:05 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4500 block, 7:11 a.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 3:36 p.m. July 11. Property was entered.

Farm Rd., 2800 block, 2:03 p.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5200 block, 2:34 a.m. July 5. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., 100 block, 4:03 p.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Gibbon St., 900 block, 3:17 p.m. July 7. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Gibbon St., 1200 block, 8:07 a.m. July 7. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 1:57 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block, 5:45 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block, 5:46 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 12:07 a.m. July 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 12:15 p.m. July 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3800 block, 5:35 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 8:48 p.m. July 4. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 11:35 a.m. July 9. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:37 a.m. July 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 8:03 a.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 8:59 p.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:19 p.m. July 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 6:34 a.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 10:20 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 10:38 a.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 3:36 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 8:53 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Landover St., 3200 block, midnight July 9. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 3:33 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 11:33 p.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

Main Line Blvd., unit block, 9:30 a.m. July 7. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Oronoco St., 300 block, 5:39 a.m. July 5. A theft was reported.

Owen St. N., 600 block, 9:50 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 5:10 a.m. July 7. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., unit block, 3:15 a.m. July 7. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 7:32 a.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

Peacock Ave., 4800 block, 10:36 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 4:46 p.m. July 5. A theft was reported.

Reed Ave. E., unit block, 9:18 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, midnight July 11. Property was entered.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 5:50 p.m. July 4. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 8:48 a.m. July 7. A theft was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 9:08 a.m. July 7. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 11:40 a.m. July 7. A theft was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 3:46 p.m. July 7. Property was stolen.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 1:26 a.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 8:26 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 9:32 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 5:15 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 10:53 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 10:17 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Union St. N., 100 block, 8:28 a.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 600 block, 9:09 a.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 4:53 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 12:17 p.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 2 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 6:57 a.m. July 9. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Wesmond Dr., 300 block, 6:45 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 2 a.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Wolfe St., 300 block, 4:03 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 9:21 a.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

First St., 1200 block, midnight July 5. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Mansion Dr., 300 block, 8:22 a.m. July 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 8:48 a.m. July 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 11:40 a.m. July 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Sutton Pl., 5100 block, 4:07 p.m. July 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 600 block, 9:14 a.m. July 6. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Jason Ave., 3800 block, 4:50 p.m. July 5. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:10 p.m. July 5. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 11:25 p.m. July 9. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 8:03 p.m. July 9. Property was damaged.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 3:20 p.m. July 9. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 10:59 a.m. July 7. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 1:35 p.m. July 7. Property was damaged.

Pitt St. N., 200 block, 10:04 p.m. July 10. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 5:57 p.m. July 11. Property was damaged.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 8 p.m. July 11. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 1:47 p.m. July 3. Property was damaged.

Wolfe St., unit block, 12:05 p.m. July 9. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 5:27 p.m. July 6. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Mill Dr. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3600 block. Threats were reported.

Columbia Pike, 5100 block, 3:32 a.m. July 5. Two people fought. One of them was struck multiple times and suffered lacerations. A man fled from the scene.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block, 7:51 p.m. July 8. An assault was reported.

Langley St. S., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

Marshall Dr., unit block, 8:56 p.m. July 7. An assault was reported.

Oxford St. N., 600 block. An assault was reported.

Wakefield St. S., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 12:45 a.m. July 8. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:53 a.m. July 8. A man touched a female inappropriately inside a business.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2 a.m. July 8. An assault was reported.

12th Rd. and S. George Mason Dr. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Columbia Pike, 4000 block, 11:17 a.m. July 3. After an argument between two drivers, one of them brandished a BB gun before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle. A 34-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block, 5:25 p.m. July 11. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 2200 block, 10 p.m. July 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Campbell Ave., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3100 block, 10:23 a.m. July 8. A man took items from a business entered by force and fled in a taxi.

Eads St. S., 1600 block. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 5:05 a.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was entered.

Irving St. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1600 block, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Pershing Dr. N., 2700 block, 3:45 a.m. July 5. Property was stolen from a building entered by force.

Quincy St. N., 800 block, 8:11 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Rhodes St. N., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Scott St. S., 1200 block, 9:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Shirlington Rd., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block, 6:30 p.m. July 5. Police responded to a theft in progress. A man assaulted police while being taken into custody. A 41-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block, midnight July 10. A theft was reported.

Wyoming St. N., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

First St. N., 4800 block, 5 p.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block, 10 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block. Property was entered.

Sixth St. S., 2300 block, 11:30 p.m. July 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

19th St. N., 1600 block, 9:23 a.m. July 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Irving St. N., 600 block, 8 p.m. July 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 12:08 p.m. July 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A vehicle was recovered at this location.

12th Rd. S., 500 block, July 9. A red 2004 Taiwan Golden Bee 1015 moped was stolen.

23rd St. N., 6200 block, July 9. A gray 2014 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

VANDALISM

Arlington Blvd., 1500 block, 3:34 a.m. July 5. Property was damaged.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. Graffiti was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 6 p.m. July 10. Property was damaged.

Harrison St. N., 2500 block. Property was damaged.

Henderson Rd., 4100 block, 9:32 p.m. July 5. Property was damaged.

Nelson St. N., 1000 block, 9 p.m. July 10. Property was damaged.

Park Dr. N., 300 block, midnight July 6. Property was damaged.

Randolph St. N., 800 block, 11:45 a.m. July 5. Property was damaged.

Vernon St. N., 1200 block, 7:45 a.m. July 9. Property was damaged.

Sixth St. S., 2900 block, 8 p.m. July 7. A vehicle was damaged.

Eight Rd. and S. Florida St. A vehicle was damaged.

Eight St. S., 2700 block, 11:10 a.m. July 6. Property was damaged.

12th St. and S. Courthouse Rd. A vehicle was damaged.