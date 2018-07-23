Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Bashford Lane, 900 block, 2:15 p.m. July 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Century Pl., 200 block, 11:06 p.m. July 16. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 6:34 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 12:06 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 11:40 a.m. July 16. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:23 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 3:02 a.m. July 15. An assault was reported.

Fillmore Ave., unit block, 1:06 a.m. July 17. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 6:20 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 5:56 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported.

Iris St. S., unit block, 10:15 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 9:40 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Milan Dr., unit block, 12:38 a.m. July 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 10:21 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4000 block, 11:44 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.

O’Neill Lane, 5100 block, 1:05 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Princess St., 1500 block, 7:14 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 4:36 p.m. July 17. An assault was reported.

Queen St., 1000 block, 9:30 a.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 8:16 a.m. July 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 12:08 a.m. July 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 900 block, 10 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

First St., 800 block, 10:40 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Commonwealth Ave., 3200 block, 3:41 a.m. July 14. A robbery was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 10:25 p.m. July 16. A robbery was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 2:06 p.m. July 13. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrister Pl., 5400 block, 8:34 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Calvert Ave., 400 block, 9:52 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Colecroft Ct., 500 block, 8:44 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Colecroft Ct., 500 block, 2:23 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1400 block, 12:48 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 4:46 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3200 block, 3:49 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3700 block, 7 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 1:47 a.m. July 17. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 2:11 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 1:10 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 3:36 p.m. July 11. Property was entered.

Evans Lane, 300 block, 10 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 11:44 a.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 11:47 a.m. July 17. A theft was reported.

Harrison Cir., 900 block, 9:45 p.m. July 15. Property was entered.

Harvard St., 100 block, 9:33 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Hudson St. S., unit block, 5:44 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Imboden St. N., 500 block, 8:05 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 12:07 a.m. July 11. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 5:05 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 9:15 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson St., 200 block, 7:06 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 3:06 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 5:11 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 2:52 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 12:29 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Madison St., unit block, 7:50 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Maple St. E., 100 block, 12:48 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 3:38 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 10:55 a.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

Newcomb Pl., 4600 block, 10:55 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 3:52 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 9:22 a.m. July 16. Property was stolen.

Pegram St. N., 4500 block, 8:20 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 11:57 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1600 block, 4:44 p.m. July 17. A theft was reported.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 1:25 a.m. July 17. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, midnight July 11. Property was entered.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:51 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 3:04 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 10:13 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Waple Lane, 5000 block, 1:58 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:47 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 2:39 a.m. July 16. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 11:33 p.m. July 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Evans Lane, 300 block, 10 a.m. July 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, noon July 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Quaker Lane N., 200 block, 1:33 p.m. July 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 9 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.

West St. N., 300 block, 8 a.m. July 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. N., 100 block, 2:18 p.m. July 13. Property was damaged.

Cedar St., unit block, 11:09 a.m. July 16. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 9:51 p.m. July 13. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 2 p.m. July 15. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:30 p.m. July 16. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 1:11 a.m. July 16. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block, 9:20 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Florida St. S., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block, 2:12 p.m. July 12. Two people fought.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 1:32 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4400 block, 1:20 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED VEHICLE

15th St. S., 700 block, 4:40 p.m. July 17. After a dispute among three male passengers and a driver, one of the males threw a glass bottle at the vehicle and shattered a window and a second male spit on the driver. All three men fled from the scene.

MISSILE INTO UNOCCUPIED DWELLING

Pollard St., 900 block, 11:58 a.m. July 14. A window in a residence was shattered by a bullet.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 9:32 p.m. July 11. A female pedestrian saw a male fondling himself.

ROBBERIES

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block, 5:30 p.m. July 11. A male passed a note demanding cash and a second male threatened an employee. Both fled on foot with cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike and S. George Mason Dr., 12:15 a.m. July 17. A male was seen attempting to enter vehicles and a business. A 19-year-old Arlington male was arrested and charged.

Columbia Pike, 1800 block, midnight July 15 to 11:30 a.m. July 16. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 8 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1900 block. Property was entered.

Kenmore St. N., 600 block, 10 p.m. July 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe St. N., 800 block, 10:15 p.m. July 12. Property was stolen from a building.

Park Dr. N., 500 block, 10:15 p.m. July 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Piedmont St. N., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block, 6:56 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

Randolph St. N., 800 block, 3:50 p.m. July 15. Property was stolen from a building.

Rhodes St., 1800 block, 2:22 p.m. July 14. Two men were seen entering a residence by force and fleeing from the scene with property.

Vermont St. N., 600 block, noon and 2:45 p.m. July 17. An attempt made to enter a residence by force. Damage was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2600 block, 10 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1700 block, 5:40 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 5:15 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

First St. N., 4800 block, 5 p.m. July 10 to 6:30 a.m. July 11. Cash and property were stolen from a business entered by force.

Second St. S., 3500 block, 4 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block, 10:51 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Adams St., July 17. A gray 2016 Nissan Rogue was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 2800 block, July 13. A gray 2017 Tao Tao scooter was stolen.

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block, July 16. A silver 2009 Kia Sedona was stolen.

Monroe St. N., 800 block, 8:20 p.m. July 14. A black 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer was stolen.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 6 p.m. July 12. A black 2016 Ford Explorer was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block, July 16. A blue 2009 Land Rover was stolen.

VANDALISM

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was damaged.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block, 8:18 p.m. July 15. Graffiti was reported.

Piedmont St. N., 600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Pollard St. N., 900 block, 11 a.m. July 14. Property was damaged.

Thomas St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 11:30 a.m. July 14. Property was damaged.

21st St. N., 1600 block. A vehicle was stolen.

23rd and S. Eads streets. Graffiti was reported.