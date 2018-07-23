Bashford Lane, 900 block, 2:15 p.m. July 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Century Pl., 200 block, 11:06 p.m. July 16. An assault was reported.
Duke St., 2700 block, 6:34 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported.
Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 12:06 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported.
Essex Ct., 5300 block, 11:40 a.m. July 16. An assault was reported.
Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:23 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Fayette St. N., 700 block, 3:02 a.m. July 15. An assault was reported.
Fillmore Ave., unit block, 1:06 a.m. July 17. An assault was reported.
Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 6:20 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.
Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 5:56 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported.
Iris St. S., unit block, 10:15 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 9:40 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported.
Milan Dr., unit block, 12:38 a.m. July 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 10:21 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported.
Mount Vernon Ave., 4000 block, 11:44 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.
O’Neill Lane, 5100 block, 1:05 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported and property was stolen.
Princess St., 1500 block, 7:14 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 4:36 p.m. July 17. An assault was reported.
Queen St., 1000 block, 9:30 a.m. July 14. An assault was reported.
Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 8:16 a.m. July 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 12:08 a.m. July 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Wythe St., 900 block, 10 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.
First St., 800 block, 10:40 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.
Commonwealth Ave., 3200 block, 3:41 a.m. July 14. A robbery was reported.
Henry St. N., 800 block, 10:25 p.m. July 16. A robbery was reported.
King St., 1700 block, 2:06 p.m. July 13. A robbery was reported.
Barrister Pl., 5400 block, 8:34 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.
Calvert Ave., 400 block, 9:52 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Colecroft Ct., 500 block, 8:44 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.
Colecroft Ct., 500 block, 2:23 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 1400 block, 12:48 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 1600 block, 4:46 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 3200 block, 3:49 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 3700 block, 7 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 1:47 a.m. July 17. A theft was reported.
Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 2:11 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 1:10 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Ellsworth St., 100 block, 3:36 p.m. July 11. Property was entered.
Evans Lane, 300 block, 10 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.
Florence Dr., 3800 block, 11:44 a.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 11:47 a.m. July 17. A theft was reported.
Harrison Cir., 900 block, 9:45 p.m. July 15. Property was entered.
Harvard St., 100 block, 9:33 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.
Hudson St. S., unit block, 5:44 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
Imboden St. N., 500 block, 8:05 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 12:07 a.m. July 11. Property was entered. An arrest was made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 5:05 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 9:15 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.
Jefferson St., 200 block, 7:06 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
Jordan St. S., unit block, 3:06 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 5:11 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.
King St., 500 block, 2:52 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
King St., 3500 block, 12:29 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.
Madison St., unit block, 7:50 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported and property was damaged.
Maple St. E., 100 block, 12:48 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
Mill Rd., 2300 block, 3:38 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported and property was damaged.
Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 10:55 a.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
Newcomb Pl., 4600 block, 10:55 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.
Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 3:52 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 9:22 a.m. July 16. Property was stolen.
Pegram St. N., 4500 block, 8:20 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.
Pickett St. S., 400 block, 11:57 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
Quaker Lane N., 1600 block, 4:44 p.m. July 17. A theft was reported.
Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 1:25 a.m. July 17. A theft was reported.
Reynolds St. S., 300 block, midnight July 11. Property was entered.
Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:51 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.
Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 3:04 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 10:13 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Waple Lane, 5000 block, 1:58 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:47 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
Drake Ct., 5700 block, 2:39 a.m. July 16. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.
Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 11:33 p.m. July 13. A vehicle was stolen.
Evans Lane, 300 block, 10 a.m. July 15. A vehicle was stolen.
Henry St. N., 1000 block, noon July 15. A vehicle was stolen.
Quaker Lane N., 200 block, 1:33 p.m. July 16. A vehicle was stolen.
Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 9 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.
West St. N., 300 block, 8 a.m. July 12. A vehicle was stolen.
Alfred St. N., 100 block, 2:18 p.m. July 13. Property was damaged.
Cedar St., unit block, 11:09 a.m. July 16. Property was damaged.
Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 9:51 p.m. July 13. Property was damaged.
Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 2 p.m. July 15. Property was damaged.
Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:30 p.m. July 16. Property was damaged.
Taney Ave., 5400 block, 1:11 a.m. July 16. Property was damaged.
Buchanan St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.
Fillmore St. N., 1200 block, 9:20 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported.
Florida St. S., 700 block. An assault was reported.
Lynn St. N., 1800 block, 2:12 p.m. July 12. Two people fought.
Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 1:32 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported.
Wilson Blvd., 3200 block. An assault was reported.
Wilson Blvd., 3800 block. An assault was reported.
Fourth St. N., 4400 block, 1:20 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported.
15th St. S., 700 block, 4:40 p.m. July 17. After a dispute among three male passengers and a driver, one of the males threw a glass bottle at the vehicle and shattered a window and a second male spit on the driver. All three men fled from the scene.
Pollard St., 900 block, 11:58 a.m. July 14. A window in a residence was shattered by a bullet.
Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 9:32 p.m. July 11. A female pedestrian saw a male fondling himself.
Wilson Blvd., 2200 block, 5:30 p.m. July 11. A male passed a note demanding cash and a second male threatened an employee. Both fled on foot with cash.
Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike and S. George Mason Dr., 12:15 a.m. July 17. A male was seen attempting to enter vehicles and a business. A 19-year-old Arlington male was arrested and charged.
Columbia Pike, 1800 block, midnight July 15 to 11:30 a.m. July 16. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.
Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 8 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.
Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.
Hayes St. S., 1700 block. A theft was reported.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1900 block. Property was entered.
Kenmore St. N., 600 block, 10 p.m. July 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Monroe St. N., 800 block, 10:15 p.m. July 12. Property was stolen from a building.
Park Dr. N., 500 block, 10:15 p.m. July 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Piedmont St. N., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Quinn St. N., 1800 block, 6:56 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
Randolph St. N., 800 block, 3:50 p.m. July 15. Property was stolen from a building.
Rhodes St., 1800 block, 2:22 p.m. July 14. Two men were seen entering a residence by force and fleeing from the scene with property.
Vermont St. N., 600 block, noon and 2:45 p.m. July 17. An attempt made to enter a residence by force. Damage was reported.
Washington Blvd., 2600 block, 10 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
Wilson Blvd., 1700 block, 5:40 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 5:15 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
First St. N., 4800 block, 5 p.m. July 10 to 6:30 a.m. July 11. Cash and property were stolen from a business entered by force.
Second St. S., 3500 block, 4 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
12th St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.
14th St. N., 2000 block, 10:51 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
Clarendon Blvd. and N. Adams St., July 17. A gray 2016 Nissan Rogue was stolen.
Columbia Pike, 2800 block, July 13. A gray 2017 Tao Tao scooter was stolen.
Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block, July 16. A silver 2009 Kia Sedona was stolen.
Monroe St. N., 800 block, 8:20 p.m. July 14. A black 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer was stolen.
Stafford St. N., 900 block, 6 p.m. July 12. A black 2016 Ford Explorer was stolen.
Wilson Blvd., 2200 block, July 16. A blue 2009 Land Rover was stolen.
Buchanan St. S., 900 block. A vehicle was damaged.
Columbia Pike, 2000 block. A vehicle was damaged.
Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was damaged.
Fairfax Dr., 3800 block, 8:18 p.m. July 15. Graffiti was reported.
Piedmont St. N., 600 block. A vehicle was damaged.
Pollard St. N., 900 block, 11 a.m. July 14. Property was damaged.
Thomas St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle was damaged.
Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 11:30 a.m. July 14. Property was damaged.
21st St. N., 1600 block. A vehicle was stolen.
23rd and S. Eads streets. Graffiti was reported.