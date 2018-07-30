Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 8:37 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 8:21 a.m. July 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 4:07 a.m. July 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Chambliss St. N., 2500 block, 6 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3200 block, 10:23 p.m. July 17. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Commonwealth Ave., unit block, 1:48 a.m. July 21. An assault was reported.

Dogwood Dr., unit block, 5:26 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 12:30 p.m. July 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 3:08 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 900 block, 6:45 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Harrison Cir., 1000 block, 9:11 a.m. July 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 2:05 a.m. July 21. An assault was reported.

John Carlyle St., 500 block, 8:19 p.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

King St., 300 block, 4:50 p.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 10:58 a.m. July 21. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 4600 block, 4:12 p.m. July 21. An assault was reported.

King St., 4800 block, 8:33 a.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 1:46 a.m. July 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 7:48 p.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

Payne St. N., 500 block, 9:19 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pitt St. N., 800 block, 4:28 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 4:59 p.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 12:11 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported.

Randolph Ave., 2400 block, 10:22 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 5:20 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:36 a.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 6:28 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Vail St. N., unit block, 2:30 p.m. July 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 10:15 p.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 4:47 p.m. July 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTIONS

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 4:07 a.m. July 18. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 1:46 a.m. July 23. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 8:41 a.m. July 23. Kidnapping was reported.

ROBBERIES

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 1:12 a.m. July 20. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bellefonte Ave. E., 400 block, 9:25 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 700 block, 8:38 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 2:51 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 2:05 p.m. July 20. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Buchanan St., unit block, 6:32 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 200 block, 1:05 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 8 a.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 12:28 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 7:05 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Elbert Ave., 3900 block, 7:59 a.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Elbert Ave., 3900 block, 6:34 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Eliot Ct., 5700 block, 2:16 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 1:28 a.m. July 19. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 7 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Ford Ave., 4500 block, 8:51 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Glendale Ave. E., 200 block, 2:01 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Grimm Dr., 5000 block, 2:53 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Grimm Dr., 5000 block, 8 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Grimm Dr., 5000 block, 5:07 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Gunston Rd., 3200 block, 1:37 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Howell Ave. E., 400 block, 11:38 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 6:06 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 7:30 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3300 block, 10:36 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 8:11 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 2:10 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 4300 block, 5:44 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 200 block, 8:15 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 4:18 p.m. July 18. Property was entered.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 9:44 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 5:28 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 7:39 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 2:30 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Murtha St., 200 block, 4:16 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Peacock Ave., 4500 block, 4:25 p.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Pendleton St., 300 block, 9:58 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:24 p.m. July 20. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 9:34 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Reed Ave. E., unit block, 2:10 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 2:20 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 7:26 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Rosemont Ave. E., unit block, 4:50 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 7:20 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 2:01 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Union St. N., 100 block, 10:29 a.m. July 17. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 5:43 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 1:55 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 200 block, 1:29 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:03 a.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1100 block, 2:44 a.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cameron Station Blvd., 200 block, 9:21 a.m. July 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 5:30 a.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Centennial Ct., 2600 block, 7:16 a.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 1200 block, 7:42 p.m. July 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 2700 block, 7:11 p.m. July 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 10:19 a.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Evans Lane, unit block, 9:50 p.m. July 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Hunting Creek Dr., 1600 block, 3:42 p.m. July 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 3 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 8:42 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 11:32 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 8:34 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 10:19 a.m. July 20. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., 400 block, 12:42 p.m. July 23. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 12:38 p.m. July 20. Property was damaged.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 11:49 a.m. July 24. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Campbell Ave., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4300 block. Threats were reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Oakland St. N., 3800 block. An assault was reported.

Veitch St. N., 1200 block, 7:30 a.m. July 20. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 1:56 a.m. July 21. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 8:45 p.m. July 21. During a fight, a man was pushed to the ground causing a laceration. A 41-year-old Pasadena, Tex., man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Threats were reported.

PEEPING TOM

Wayne St. S., 100 block, 12:10 a.m. July 24. A man was seen peering into a window of a residence. He fled after being confronted by a resident. A 33-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. N., 2000 block, 9:20 a.m. July 20. Property was stolen from a building.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Barton St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Campbell Ave., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, midnight July 21. A theft was reported.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 900 block. Property was entered.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 1:15 p.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 11:50 p.m. July 23. A credit card was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 800 block, 1:20 p.m. July 18 to 12:50 a.m. July 19. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block, 1:50 a.m. July 22. Property was stolen from a business and merchandise was damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block, 3:26 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Nelson St. S., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakland St. S., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac St. N., 2000 block, 7:43 p.m. July 19. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Veitch St. N., 1200 block, 7:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. July 20. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 12:23 a.m. July 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Ninth St. S., 3600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ninth St. S., 5000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th St. N., 2000 block. An employee theft was reported.

16th Rd. and N. Ode St., 4 p.m. July 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

18th and S. Bell streets. A theft was reported.

22nd Court N., 1700 block, 10:30 a.m. July 21. Property was stolen from a residence and a vehicle was tampered with.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 1900 block, 10 p.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Quincy St. N., 800 block, 8:50 p.m. July 21. A blue 2014 Audi A4 was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block, 8:10 a.m. July 21. A blue 2011 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, 10 p.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen.

First Rd. N., 3200 block, 8:34 a.m. July 20. A blue 2003 Ford F150 was stolen.

18th St. S., 1100 block, July 24. A silver 2018 Ford Fusion was stolen.

20th St. S., 700 block, July 23. A black 2014 Audi Quattro was stolen.

21st St. N., 1600 block, 6:30 a.m. July 21. A black 2017 Yamaha moped was stolen.

VANDALISM

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2700 block. Property was damaged.

Army Navy Dr. and S. Fern St., Property was damaged.

Cameron St. N., 2000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Norwood St. N., 500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 12:55 a.m. July 20. Property was damaged.

22nd St. N., 5100 block, 11 p.m. July 21. Property was damaged.