Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Bragg St. S., unit block, 11:04 p.m. July 26. An assault was reported.

Davis Ave., 2700 block, 4:06 p.m. July 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4300 block, 3:33 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 1:40 p.m. July 28. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 1:40 a.m. July 26. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 9:14 p.m. July 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 12:25 a.m. July 28. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., unit block, 6:55 p.m. July 28. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 10:11 p.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 1:55 a.m. July 29. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 6:03 p.m. July 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 6:56 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 8:30 p.m. July 29. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 11:23 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 6:42 a.m. July 27. An assault was reported.

Tancil Ct., 300 block, 11:55 a.m. July 31. An assault was reported.

Valley Forge Dr., 5200 block, 8:30 a.m. July 31. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2600 block, 4:10 a.m. July 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 6:01 p.m. July 29. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 8:33 p.m. July 30. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 3:06 p.m. July 31. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:50 a.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 100 block, 3:05 p.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, midnight July 29. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 12:56 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 5:18 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 9:04 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Chapman St. W., unit block, 5:18 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Colvin St., 3100 block, 11:09 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Dove St., 2300 block, 9:37 a.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3200 block, 2:12 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 11:43 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 5:20 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., unit block, 6:58 p.m. July 28. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2200 block, 12:47 p.m. July 28. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 3900 block, 7:18 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 6:34 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., unit block, 8:34 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Iris St. S., unit block, 12:15 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 9 a.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 8:39 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 6:57 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 100 block, 2 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 8:38 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 1900 block, 12:30 p.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

King St., 3200 block, 1:28 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

La Verne Ave., 300 block, 6:38 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Menokin Dr., 2400 block, 6:05 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 1:45 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2200 block, 12:22 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 9:50 a.m. July 28. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 2:52 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Owen St. N., 500 block, 11:04 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Owen St. N., 700 block, 5:54 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1400 block, 7 p.m. July 26. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 2:30 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 1:30 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:54 a.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Summers Dr., 200 block, 3:37 p.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Swamp Fox Rd., 200 block, 9:20 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Templeton Pl., 3700 block, 11:56 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 7:50 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 600 block, 6:19 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 5:25 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 7:07 p.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Wycklow Ct., 5400 block, 8 a.m. July 27. Two thefts were reported.

Wycklow Ct., 5400 block, 10 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 900 block, 12:53 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dartmouth Rd., 1100 block, 2:29 p.m. July 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Howard St. N., 400 block, 3:45 p.m. July 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Iris St. S., unit block, 12:15 p.m. July 31. A vehicle was stolen.

La Verne Ave., 300 block, 8:14 a.m. July 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Menokin Dr., 2400 block, 9:15 a.m. July 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 11:15 a.m. July 29. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Cameron Mills Rd., 2400 block, 11:55 a.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:55 p.m. July 26. Property was damaged.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 3:49 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 2:10 p.m. July 24. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 10:34 p.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Queen St. N., 1500 block, 8:40 p.m. July 29. Two people fought.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block, 9:47 a.m. July 30. A man threatened customers in a restaurant and assaulted police while being taken into custody. A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Washington Blvd., 3100 block, 2 a.m. July 28. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2000 block, 9:30 a.m. July 27. Two people fought.

PEEPING TOM

16th Rd. S., 1:23 a.m. July 25. A man was seen peering through a door. He fled from the scene when a resident noticed him.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. S., 800 block, 8 a.m. July 29 to 7 a.m. July 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 1800 block, 4:20 p.m. July 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block, 3:57 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 11 a.m. July 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eads St. S., 1600 block, 3:30 p.m. July 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 12:40 p.m. July 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 4100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Harrison St. N., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 1:35 p.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 2:18 p.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 5:25 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 7:01 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1700 block. Identity theft was reported.

King St. S., 4600 block. Property was entered.

Lee Hwy., 3400 block. A theft was reported.

Monroe St. N., 1000 block, 12:42 to 2:50 p.m. July 31. Property was stolen from a residence.

Park Dr. N., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stafford St. N., 1100 block, 7:30 p.m. July 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stafford St. N., 1100 block, 11:59 p.m. July 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1900 block, 10:04 a.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block, 3:45 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 5000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Ninth St. N., 3800 block, 12:40 p.m. July 29. A purse was stolen

11th Pl. N., 4100 block, 8:30 p.m. July 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th St. S., 800 block, 5:25 p.m. July 28. A purse was stolen.

18th and N. Van Buren streets. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

18th St. N., 4300 block, 11 p.m. July 26. Identity theft was reported.

20th St. and S. Arlington Ridge Rd. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. S., 900 block, 8 p.m. July 26 to 4:35 p.m. July 27. An attempt was made to enter a building by force.

24th Rd. S., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fern St. S., 2700 block, July 25. A silver 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 2400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Powhatan St. N., 2200 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Stafford St. N., 1100 block, July 27. A black 2011 Infiniti G37 was stolen.

22nd St. N., 6400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Nottingham St. N., 2100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Fourth St. N., 4200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.