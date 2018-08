Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Boyle St., 1600 block, 11:27 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Burgess Ave., 200 block, 8:21 a.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 12:03 a.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:10 a.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 12:07 p.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported.

Edison St., 3600 block, 11:14 p.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4000 block, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4700 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fairbanks Ave., 5100 block, 5:25 a.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Fendall Ave., unit block, 2:16 a.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 6:56 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 7:56 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 1:46 p.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 9:44 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Montrose Ave., 3300 block, 12:54 a.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Old Town Ct., 400 block, 3:06 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 4:41 a.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.

Pendleton St., 300 block, 9:33 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Queen St., 200 block, 4:25 a.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4200 block, 4:58 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 7:35 a.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Royal St. N., 1000 block, 3:41 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 2:55 a.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

Seay St., 2900 block, noon Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Sq. N., 200 block, 5:51 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Swamp Fox Rd., 200 block, 7:21 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 3:05 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

West St. N., 300 block, 10:10 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 8:57 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Woods Pl., 1000 block, 10:15 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Yale Dr., 100 block, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 10:31 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 6:01 p.m. Aug. 2. A robbery was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 2:32 a.m. Aug. 5. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 600 block, 2:59 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl. W., 1700 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 5:56 p.m. Aug. 7. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 5:15 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 6:51 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 3:04 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 2:20 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Fairfax St. N., 1100 block, 5:48 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Garden Dr., unit block, 6:53 p.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 7:53 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 2:16 p.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 9:44 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3700 block, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 4:39 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 1. An employee theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 7:53 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 8:11 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 200 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 9:12 p.m. Aug. 7. Property was entered.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 12:17 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 12:45 p.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 7:32 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 2:07 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Pegram St. N., 500 block, 8:34 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 8:36 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 100 block, 9:25 a.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Pryor St. N., 700 block, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., 100 block, 11:16 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 12:01 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 8:13 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Vermont Ave., 4200 block, 9:31 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 10:36 a.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:34 p.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 12:09 p.m. Aug. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:30 a.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:05 a.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 2700 block, 2:02 p.m. Aug. 7. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Gordon St. S., 100 block, 5:51 a.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 400 block, 2:25 p.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Richenbacher Ave., 5300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Spring St. E., 100 block, 10:04 a.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 12:09 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 8:26 a.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Belle Pre Way, 1100 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 2. Property was damaged.

Cameron Station, 500 block, 10:25 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.

Dominion Mill Dr., 3800 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was damaged.

Duke St., unit block, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 2. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9:26 a.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.

Gibbon St., 1100 block, 8:35 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., 700 block, 1:44 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 9:13 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.

Jenkins St. S., 100 block, 8:33 p.m. Aug. 2. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 12:12 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 6:11 a.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Threats were reported.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 5. Two people fought.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block. Threats were reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1300 block. Threats were reported.

Quantico St. N., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Shirlington Rd., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 3. Two people fought.

16th St. N., 5800 block. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

31st St. S., 4400 block. Threats were reported.

31st St. S., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Fourth St. N., 4100 block, 7:51 p.m. Aug. 5. Two men entered a residence and brandished a firearm. Nothing was stolen; no injuries were reported.

ROBBERIES

Chesterfield Rd., 5000 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 2. Two men asked a male for a dollar. When he refused, one of them brandished a firearm, assaulted him and took belongings from him before fleeing.

Patrick Henry Dr. and Wilson Blvd., 8:53 p.m. Aug. 1. A man brandished a knife at a male on a bicycle and took his bike and personal belongings. The man fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1500 block; Army Navy Dr., 1100 block; Eads St. S., 1200 block; Eads St. S., 1600 block; Eads St. S., 1900 block; Joyce St. S., 1100 block, Joyce St. S., 1600 block; 15th St. S., 500 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 3. Airbags were stolen from 20 vehicles entered by smashing windows; a set of four tires and rims were stolen from two vehicles.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. Identity theft reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 11:16 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft from a convenience store was reported.

Forest Dr. S., 1200 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 7. Property was stolen from a garage.

Frederick St. N., 500 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 2 to 6:15 p.m. Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Five shoplifting incidents were reported.

Highland St. N., 1000 block, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 4. Property was stolen from a building.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lexington St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Pollard St. N., 900 block, midnight Aug. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Route 110, 800 block. Stolen property was reported.

Scott St. S., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stuart St. N., 1000 block, 9:55 a.m. Aug. 6. Property was stolen from a building.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 3200 block, midnight Aug. 2. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block, 8:35 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

Second St. N., 2200 block, 6:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence entered by force.

12th St. S., 200 block. An employee theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 12:10 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

16th and S. Barton streets. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Franklin Rd., 2500 block, Aug. 1. A gray 2012 Ford Edge.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2300 block, Aug. 5. A black 2010 Harley Davidson Super Glide.

Vermont St. N., 1100 block, Aug. 2. A gray 2009 Honda Accord.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block, 9:59 p.m. Aug. 3. A tan 2018 Lincoln MKZ.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was damaged.

Oakland St. S., 2700 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block. Graffiti was reported.

19th St. N., 6200 block. A vehicle was damaged.