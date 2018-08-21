Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ARSON

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 4:43 a.m. Aug. 9. Arson was reported.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:13 a.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 1:43 p.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 8:31 a.m. Aug. 9. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 3:42 p.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edison St., unit block, 1:54 p.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 8:58 p.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 2:28 a.m. Aug. 12. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 1:39 a.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 12:26 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

John Carlyle St., 400 block, 12:11 a.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 12. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 2:19 p.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 100 block, 9:59 a.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 1:32 a.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Prince St., unit block, 12:58 p.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 2:35 a.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported.

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 200 block, 6:15 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.

Virginia Ave., 900 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 9. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 2:08 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

West St. N., 300 block, 3:39 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.

West St. S., 100 block, 5:58 p.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 7:01 a.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 12:15 a.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 10. Kidnapping was reported.

ROBBERIES

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 1:39 a.m. Aug. 12. A robbery was reported.

Seaport Lane, 1300 block, 4:18 p.m. Aug. 13. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 10:33 a.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 5:34 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 9:27 p.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Canal Center Plaza, unit block, 1:28 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 5:55 a.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Cardinal Pl., 5500 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Centennial Ct., 2600 block, 7:45 a.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Dale St., unit block, 7:56 a.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 5:56 p.m. Aug. 7. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Donelson St. N., unit block, 8:36 a.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 9:37 a.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3200 block, 3:57 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3900 block, 9:05 a.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 10:43 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 2:33 p.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.

Dulany St., unit block, 1:37 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Early St. N., 100 block, 9:50 a.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 2:49 a.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, noon Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2900 block, 3:38 a.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4000 block, 8:08 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 6:21 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Fillmore Ave., 4800 block, 6:12 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Gladden St. N., 100 block, 5:52 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Grayson St. N., 100 block, 11:57 a.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Howard St. N., 400 block, 12:12 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 11:11 a.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 1:50 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 3600 block, 2:44 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Landover St., 3300 block, 12:17 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 2:06 a.m. Aug. 12. Property was entered.

Madison St., 1200 block, 9:12 p.m. Aug. 7. Property was entered.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 3:26 a.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3500 block, 2:32 p.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 400 block, 5:01 a.m. Aug. 9. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Pendleton St., 1000 block, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 11. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 6:18 a.m. Aug. 11. Property was entered.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 3:40 a.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Sanger Ave., 5700 block, 2:42 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 6:46 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4000 block, 9:57 a.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4300 block, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Tennessee Ave., 500 block, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., 100 block, 3:34 p.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 6:48 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 11:09 a.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 11:39 a.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 12:52 a.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 12:27 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 11:07 a.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Cameron St., unit block, 9:27 p.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Donelson St. N., unit block, 8:36 a.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 2700 block, 2:02 p.m. Aug. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10:33 a.m. Aug. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Gladden St. N., 100 block, 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenmore Ave., 5700 block, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2600 block, 11:53 a.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 9:33 a.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

28th St. S., 3100 block, 8:05 p.m. Aug. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:45 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was damaged.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 5:31 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11:37 a.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.

Duke St., unit block, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, noon Aug. 8. Property was damaged.

Fayette St. S., 200 block, 1:06 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was damaged.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 4:06 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 6:08 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1300 block, 6:09 p.m. Aug. 11. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1600 block, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 10. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 3:57 p.m. Aug. 11. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 6:10 a.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.

Dulaney St., unit block, 1:37 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 3700 block. Threats were reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Harassment was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3700 block. Threats were reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2200 block, 11 p.m. Two males attempted to rob a man of property at knifepoint. The man ran away but suffered a laceration. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Randolph and S. Quincy streets. An assault was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

Ninth St. S., 5000 block. An assault was reported.

10th St. N., 2300 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11. Two people fought.

23rd St. S., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2600 block, 8:05 a.m. Aug. 11. A man drove up to a female pedestrian and exposed himself while asking for directions. The female shouted and the man drove away.

ROBBERIES

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 9. A man shoved a female against a wall and robbed her of property. He then assaulted her. The female suffered minor injuries.

Pershing Dr. N., 2200 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 12. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 100 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Two thefts were reported.

Highland St. N., 1200 block, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a building.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2400 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 6200 block, 2:58 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Moore St. N., 1700 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11. Property was stolen from an office building.

Oakland St. N., 700 block, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolfe St. N., 1200 block, 3:49 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Stafford St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block, 1:39 a.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4400 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was stolen from a building.

24th St. S., 3200 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block, Aug. 14. A gray 2012 Honda Accord was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block, Aug. 12. A blue 2014 Toyota Rav4 was stolen.

Lee Hwy., 6700 block, Aug. 11. A white 2017 Chevrolet Box Truck was stolen.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Kenmore St., 10:19 p.m. Aug. 12. A silver 2008 Toyota Rav4 was stolen.

Eighth St. and S. George Mason Dr. A vehicle was recovered.

10th St. N., 3200 block, Aug. 8. A gray 2017 Nissan Rogue was stolen.

18th St. S., 800 block, Aug. 14. A black Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block, Aug. 12. A gold 2004 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

VANDALISM

Arlington Blvd., 3400 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was damaged.

George Mason Dr. N., 2800 block. Property was damaged.

Taylor St. N., 1800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wilson Blvd., 2300 block, 10:40 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Eighth St. S., 2700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.