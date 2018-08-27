Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Abingdon Dr. E., 1300 block, 10:38 p.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 11:49 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3700 block, 10:45 p.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Columbus St. S., 700 block, 4:11 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 9:58 a.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10:46 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edison St., 3600 block, 2:37 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4700 block, 1:35 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4700 block, 3:07 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 12:27 a.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Gordon St. S., 100 block, 3:26 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.

Henry St. S., 600 block, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 6:40 a.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Hume Ave., 300 block, 5:11 p.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.

Osage St., 1700 block, 8:05 a.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Osage St., 1700 block, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 3:26 a.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 200 block, 7:46 a.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 8:25 a.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 1:13 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 5:16 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 6:42 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 9:44 a.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 12:44 a.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 400 block, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. N., 700 block, 8:18 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Cameron Station Blvd., unit block, 4:05 a.m. Aug. 20. A robbery was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 15. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., unit block, 6 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Belle Pre Way, 1100 block, 6:57 a.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Canal Center Plaza, unit block, 2:34 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 7:47 p.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 4:08 a.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 6:06 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Dulany St., 400 block, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 2:52 a.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 7:39 a.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 3:29 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 10:22 a.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., 800 block, 2:29 a.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, noon Aug. 16. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 1:42 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 9:41 a.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

King St., 3200 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

King St., 3400 block, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

King St., 4800 block, 4:49 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Lyons Lane, 3700 block, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Madison St., 800 block, 3:07 p.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 2:55 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2600 block, 8:31 a.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Patrick St. N., 200 block, 7:46 a.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 9:47 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 100 block, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 12:51 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 1:50 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 12:53 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 3:36 a.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 12:53 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6:10 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., unit block, 10:18 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was stolen.

Washington St. N., 100 block, 12:04 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 10:17 p.m. Aug. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

West St. N., 700 block, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Duke St., 3500 block, 4:39 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4700 block, 3:07 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 10:16 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 10:22 a.m. Aug. 20. Property was damaged.

Harding Ave., 5600 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 10:17 a.m. Aug. 20. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 16. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Campbell Ave., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

Eads St. S., 2200 block. Threats were reported.

Florida St. S., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

King St. S., 4600 block. An assault was reported.

Lang St. S., 2700 block. Threats were reported.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2000 block, 1:15 a.m. Aug. 16. Two people fought.

Pierce St. N., 1500 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Wakefield St., An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2:13 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. An assault was reported.

27th St. S., 3600 block. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Columbia Pike, 1800 block, 3:26 a.m. Aug. 15. A firearm was brandished during a verbal dispute between a delivery driver and a customer.

ROBBERIES

Wilson Blvd. and N. Oak St., 6 p.m. Aug. 19. A robbery was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 19. ATV and dirt bike riders entered a gas station and took merchandise. An employee was shoved when he attempted to confront the group, and when he locked the door, it was kicked and shattered.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon St. S., 2800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Adams St. S., 200 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 14. A car owner saw two people inside his vehicle. When he approached the vehicle, three individuals fled from the scene. It was determined that property was stolen from three vehicles in the area. An 18-year-old Suitland man was arrested and charged.

Adams St. S., 2700 block, 3:57 a.m. Aug. 20. A man was found inside a residence attempting to steal items. Residents shouted and the man fled from the scene.

Arlington Blvd., 1500 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Arlington Blvd., 2600 block, 9:46 a.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block, 1:20 p.m. Aug. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1800 block, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrison St. N., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Two thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Three shoplifting incidents were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Highland St. N., 1100 block, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 17. A purse was stolen at a grocery.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block, 11:56 a.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block, 2:57 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Long Bridge Dr., 400 block. A theft was reported.

Lynn St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thomas St. N., 2100 block, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Aug. 20. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Lynn St., 2:30 a.m. Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1900 block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Second St. and S. Glebe Rd., 8:06 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 400 block. Shoplifting was reported.

31st St. S., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block, Aug. 19. A green 1995 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Little Falls Rd., 6800 block, Aug. 20. A gray 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen.

15th and N. Uhle streets, 4 p.m. Aug. 18. A blue 2004 Toyota Highlander was stolen.

VANDALISM

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 2800 block, 2:20 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.

13th and N. Scott streets, 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was damaged.

23rd St. S., 500 block. Graffiti was reported.