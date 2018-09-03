Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:17 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 3:31 a.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 2:28 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 1:50 a.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 1:23 a.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 10:58 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 400 block, 5:44 a.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mason Ave. E., unit block, 9:27 a.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Montgomery St., 800 block, 5:07 p.m. Aug. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 4:05 a.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 4:19 a.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 1400 block, 10:54 a.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 4:47 p.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 8:21 a.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, noon Aug. 23. An assault was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 8:20 p.m. Aug. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 4:41 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 4:50 a.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 700 block, 10:04 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 4:16 a.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 6:41 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 9:39 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 6:59 a.m. Aug. 23. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1300 block, 12:24 a.m. Aug. 22. Kidnapping was reported.

ROBBERIES

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 11:09 a.m. Aug. 25. A robbery was reported.

Grimm Dr., 5000 block, 9:49 p.m. Aug. 24. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbus St. S., 600 block, 1:58 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2900 block, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 1:03 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4000 block, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 25. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 800 block, 11:41 p.m. Aug. 24. Property was entered.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 2:26 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Grimm Dr., 5000 block, 9:06 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2300 block, 9:22 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 6:13 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 6:27 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 9:49 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

John Carlyle St., 400 block, 9:50 a.m. Aug. 24. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 8:44 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 400 block, 12:02 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 3:21 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Lannon Ct., 300 block, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 6:37 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Martha Custis Dr., 1300 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 3200 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2200 block, 9:37 a.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2700 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Osage St., 1700 block, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 11:24 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:27 p.m. Aug. 23. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 6:44 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 10:36 a.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 900 block, 5:49 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 4:07 p.m. Aug. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Lowell Ave., 6000 block, 12:26 p.m. Aug. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Duke St., 3100 block, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 23. Property was damaged.

King St., 3900 block, 11:08 a.m. Aug. 22. Property was damaged.

Payne St. N., 400 block, 11:17 p.m. Aug. 23. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6:58 p.m. Aug. 26. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 8:49 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 23. An assault was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block. Threats were reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3700 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Grove St. S., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Harassment was reported.

Herndon St. N., 1200 block, 4:20 a.m. Aug. 25. During a fight, a person was struck multiple times that caused lacerations. The person was treated at a hospital. A warrant was obtained.

Orme St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Scott St. N., 1200 block, 11:25 p.m. Aug. 25. Two people fought.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

MISSILE INTO UNOCCUPIED DWELLING

Buchanan St. S., 900 block, 11:50 p.m. Aug. 26. A piece of cement was thrown and shattered a window of a residence.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Columbia Pike, 2300 block, 5:45 a.m. Aug. 28. A man was seen peering into a business window while fondling himself. He fled before police arrived.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block, 1:16 p.m. Aug. 22. A man exposed and fondled himself while inside a business. A 37-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike and S. Dinwiddie St., 1:02 a.m. Aug. 26. A person approached a female sitting on a bench, forced her to the ground and then took cash from her backpack before fleeing from the scene. A warrant was obtained.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 23. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Barton St. N., 800 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Cathedral Lane, 3800 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3400 block, 7:40 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Two thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hill St. S., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Ives St. S., 2200 block, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Lee Hwy., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. N., 500 block, 4:35 a.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Fourth Rd. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4100 block. Identity theft was reported.

10th St. S., 300 block. 11:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

10th St. S., 300 block. A theft was reported.

14th St. and N. Adams streets, 3:26 p.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 22. Two men were found inside an apartment that was entered by force. Both men fled before police arrived.

31st St. S., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr. and S. Joyce St., Aug. 25. A blue 2018 Kia Optima was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 700 block, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 24. A vehicle reported stolen from New York was recovered. A 34-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1700 block, Aug. 27. A white 2017 Nissan Rogue was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 23. A white 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 was stolen.

Second Rd. N., 4200 block, Aug. 22. A white 2006 Ford Econoline 100 was stolen.

14th and N. Adams streets, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23. A vehicle reported stolen from Pennsylvania was recovered. A 35-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

24th St. S., 3200 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered.

28th St. S., 1600 block, Aug. 27. A navy blue and white 2006 Tri Triumph Daytona 675 motorcycle was stolen.

31st Rd. S., 4600 block, Aug. 22. A silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 1900 block. Property was damaged.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block, 5:30 a.m. Aug. 26. Property was damaged.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block, 2:36 p.m. Aug. 26. Property was damaged.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block. Property was damaged.

Wayne St. N., 700 block, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Second Rd. N., 4300 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 24. A vehicle was damaged.