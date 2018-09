Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Cabin Creek Rd., 2600 block, 10:54 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 2700 block, 11:50 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 3:57 a.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 2:07 a.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 12:07 a.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 10:27 p.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1300 block, 5:31 a.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Montgomery St., 900 block, 10:45 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 3:39 a.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2200 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 2:53 p.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 3:09 a.m. Sept. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 9:48 p.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported.

Seay St., 2900 block, 12:59 a.m. Sept. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 10:46 a.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 1100 block, 11:55 p.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 12:44 a.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 2:35 a.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1800 block, 6:41 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Abingdon Dr. W., 1800 block, 8:19 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., unit block, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Bluestone Rd., 200 block, 9:18 a.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4300 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 7:31 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Del Ray Ave. E., 200 block, 6:26 a.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Diamond Ave., unit block, 5:22 a.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 7:52 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 8:11 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 8:43 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4000 block, 5:31 p.m. Sept. 3. An employee theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 30. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Ferdinand Day Dr., 400 block, 2:11 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 2:11 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Gibbon St., 1100 block, 10:11 a.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 500 block, 10:05 a.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 1:06 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 7:39 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 11:50 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3800 block, 7:46 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 400 block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 9:09 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 9:27 a.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Lynhaven Dr., 200 block, 8:56 a.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 7:11 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 7:05 p.m. Sept. 1. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, noon Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5300 block, 8:46 a.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 8:16 a.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 700 block, 9:36 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 1:27 p.m. Sept. 1. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 6:11 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

First St., 1200 block, noon Sept. 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 2:27 p.m. Sept. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:58 a.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Bluestone Rd., 200 block, 9:18 a.m. Sept. 2. Property was damaged.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 4:04 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was damaged.

Dulany St., 600 block, 9:28 a.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

King St., 4700 block, 5:44 a.m. Aug. 28. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 6:21 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 29. Property was damaged.

West St. S., 100 block, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 12:19 a.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 7:08 a.m. Aug. 30. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 3700 block, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1000 block, 11:15 p.m. Aug. 30. Two people fought.

Thomas St. N., 500 block, 1:26 a.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and Fort Myer Dr., 9:15 p.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 1:37 a.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 400 block. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

28th St. S., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Oak St. N., 1800 block, 11:10 p.m. Aug. 29. A man entered a business. While he talked to a female employee, he began touching and exposing himself. The man fled before police arrived.

ROBBERIES

20th St. S., 200 block, 1:10 a.m. Aug. 29. Four men robbed a male acquaintance of property inside his residence. One of the men assaulted the male before fleeing from the area.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Buchanan St. S., 800 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 12:40 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block, 9:57 p.m. Aug. 31. Shoplifting was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Dickerson St. N., 3400 block, 11:14 p.m. Aug. 29. A resident woke up and found a man inside his residence and items tampered with. The man fled.

Edgewood St. S., 1500 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 3400 block, 8:05 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 7:06 p.m. Aug. 31. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 12:20 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 4:20 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 7:21 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2400 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 31. Shoplifting was reported.

Lincoln St. N., 500 block, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2400 block, 4:34 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a residence from July 17 to Aug. 30.

Washington Blvd., 4600 block, 12:29 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was stolen.

Wayne St. S., 700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Second Rd. N., 4200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block, 4:23 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

14th St. and N. Courthouse Rd., 2:18 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 11:35 a.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

20th and S. Kent streets, 2:40 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2000 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 31. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 3. A black 2016 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

28th and S. Lang streets. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Cameron St. N., 1800 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 2200 block, 10:02 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was damaged.

Eads St. S., 1900 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 30. Property was damaged.

Nelson St. N., 900 block, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle was damaged.