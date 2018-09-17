Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Braddock Rd. W., 4600 block, 10:09 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 8:15 p.m. Sept. 10. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 10:03 p.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 6:43 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 5:34 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Jenkins St. S., 100 block, 3:04 a.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 7:18 a.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:53 a.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 9:48 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 4600 block, 2:48 a.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Landover St., 3200 block, 7:49 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1100 block, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Manor Rd., 900 block, 1:56 a.m. Sept. 11. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3000 block, 2:07 p.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 8:21 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 4:18 p.m. Sept. 11. An assault was reported.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 2:36 p.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 3:46 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 4:02 a.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 10:48 a.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 8:27 p.m. Sept. 7. A robbery was reported.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 12:17 a.m. Sept. 6. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1800 block, 10:52 a.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Benning Ct., 1000 block, 3:09 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Dewitt Ave., 2500 block, 6:33 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 2:05 p.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Donovan Dr., 5000 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 9:47 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9:42 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5300 block, 10:44 a.m. Sept. 6. An employee theft was reported.

Farrington Ave., 5900 block, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 9:54 a.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

Gordon St. N., 300 block, 8:18 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Henry St. S., 200 block, 12:03 a.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 6:08 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Jason Ave., 3700 block, 6:28 a.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 3:58 p.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3800 block, 5:22 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3800 block, 5:32 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 4:06 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Jones Point Dr., unit block, 2:18 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 8:09 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

King St., 200 block, 2:57 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

La Verne Ave., 200 block, 1:27 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Lowell Ave., 5900 block, 8:27 a.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 300 block, 4:06 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Martin Lane, 100 block, 7:46 a.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 1:55 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Overlook Dr. N., 700 block, 1:20 a.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Payne St. S., 100 block, 1:55 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., unit block, 10:09 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 2500 block, 3:53 p.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 1:46 a.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 9:46 p.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 1:21 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 7:39 a.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 10:16 a.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 1:46 a.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 11:27 p.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Valley Dr., 3600 block, 10:49 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Burgess Ave., 200 block, 4:55 p.m. Sept. 7. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 8:43 a.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 7:43 a.m. Sept. 5. Property was damaged.

King St., 3300 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 7. Property was damaged.

King St., 3300 block, midnight Sept. 11. Property was damaged.

King St., 4800 block, 5:34 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

Menokin Dr., 2400 block, 8:57 p.m. Sept. 7. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 8:33 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.

Queen St., 400 block, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 5:43 a.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.

West St. N., 100 block, 11:42 a.m. Sept. 5. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 11:26 a.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 1:21 a.m. Sept. 7. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Cameron St. N., 1700 block, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 9. Two people fought.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block, 5:41 p.m. Sept. 10. Two people fought.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block. Threats were reported.

Wayne St. S., 800 block, 10:40 p.m. Sept. 9. Two people fought.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Stuart St., 1:27 a.m. Sept. 10. An assault was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 10. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block, 1:25 a.m. Sept. 8. Two people fought.

23rd St. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

STRANGULATION

Buchanan St. S., 900 block, 2:08 a.m. Sept. 5. Strangulation was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Washington Blvd. and N. Kirkwood Rd., 12:20 p.m. Sept. 5. A man exposed and fondled himself in front of a female pedestrian.

Wilson Blvd., 2700 block, 1:46 a.m. Sept. 8. A man was observed fondling himself in the bathroom of a business. The man fled when he was confronted by an employee.

PEEPING TOM

11th St. N., 2300 block, 2:29 a.m. Sept. 8. A man was seen peering into a window of a residence.

ROBBERIES

1100 S. George Mason Dr. S., 1100 block, 3:32 a.m. Sept. 7. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block, A theft was reported.

Barton St. S., 1200 block, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Campbell Ave., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. Property was entered.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3600 block, 9:10 a.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was stolen from a building.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1100 block, 3:32 a.m. Sept. 7. Three men stole an ATM near a storefront.

George Mason Dr. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 900 block, 11:35 a.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 11:17 a.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 11:57 a.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 6:24 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 7:05 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 3:30 p.m. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, 3:42 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5500 block. Identity theft was reported.

Moore St. N., 1700 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rhodes St. N., 1400 block, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Rhodes St. N., 1400 block, 5:24 p.m. Sept. 9. A man attempted to enter a residence.

Stafford St. N., 2000 block, midnight Sept. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block, 12:37 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1400 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 10. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 2:45 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

13th and N. Taft streets, 10 a.m. Sept. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

13th St. N., 3600 block, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

14th St. N., 2000 block. Property was entered.

14th St. N., 5100 block, 8:47 p.m. Sept. 10. Property was entered.

22nd St. S., 700 block, 11:50 p.m. Sept. 8. A man was found asleep in a residence and items were tampered with. Nothing was reported missing. A 24-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

24th St. N., 2300 block. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 4700 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 6. A white 2003 Ford F450 was stolen.

Clarendon Blvd., 2300 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 7. A white 2017 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Sixth St. S., 2300 block, Sept. 11. A silver 2002 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Eighth Rd. S., 5400 block, Sept. 11. A gray 2017 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

VANDALISM

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block. Graffiti was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

11th St. S., 1600 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.

11th St. N., 4400 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

21st Rd. N., 1600 block, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Property was damaged.

22nd St. N., 5400 block. A vehicle was damaged.